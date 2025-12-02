ForceCode Risk Assist Panel

ForceCode Risk Assist Panel is a visual trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders with position sizing and risk management. It allows you to execute trades directly from the chart using visual lines for Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

The panel automatically calculates the required lot size based on your predefined risk parameters (percentage of balance or fixed money amount). This helps traders maintain consistent risk management without manual calculations.

Key Features

Visual Trade Execution

Drag and drop lines on the chart to set your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

The panel recalculates the volume (Lots) in real-time as you move the Stop Loss line.

Entry Zones Functionality

Instead of a single entry price, you can define an entry zone.

The utility splits the calculated volume into multiple limit orders within this zone, allowing for a weighted entry into the market.

Drawdown Protection (Prop Firm Guard)

Users can input a "Max Daily Drawdown" limit.

Before opening a trade, the system checks if the potential risk would exceed this daily limit. If the limit is reached, the utility prevents the trade execution to help adhere to strict risk rules often required by proprietary trading firms.

Fibonacci Take Profit Levels

The tool supports multiple Take Profit targets.

Volume distribution across these targets can be weighted based on Fibonacci ratios.

Quick Drawing Tool

Press Shift+X to quickly draw rectangular zones on the chart for visual analysis of supply and demand areas.

How to Use

Set Risk: Enter your desired risk per trade in the panel input field (e. g., 1.0% or a fixed value). Adjust Lines: Move the horizontal lines on the chart to your desired trade levels. Execute: Click the execute button to place the pending orders or open a market position.

Parameters

Risk Mode: Choose between percentage-based risk or fixed currency risk.

Choose between percentage-based risk or fixed currency risk. Max Daily DD: Maximum allowed daily drawdown in account currency or percentage.

Maximum allowed daily drawdown in account currency or percentage. Colors: Customizable colors for all visual elements to match your chart template.

Note: This utility is a trading assistant tool. It does not guarantee profits and should be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy.