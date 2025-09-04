Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price

Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5)

This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann.

It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines.

The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts.

Functions

Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size.

Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmonic intervals in time.

Draws vertical lines to indicate calculated cycle points.

Maintains drawn lines during chart navigation until the indicator is removed.

Features

Independent PivotDepth and MinSwingSize parameters for Quarter, Half, and Full cycles.

Refreshes automatically with new bars, when the symbol or timeframe is changed.

Designed to handle up to 5000 bars lookback.

Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart (each with its own Prefix).

Customizable line colors, styles, and width.

Automatically cleans its own objects when removed or reloaded.

Example Uses

Studying intraday cycles by setting smaller depth and swing values.

Observing longer-term cycles by applying larger depth and swing values.

Combining Quarter, Half, and Full projections to compare harmonic relationships.

How to Use

Apply the indicator to any chart. Adjust PivotDepth and MinSwingSize for each harmonic cycle. Enable or disable Quarter, Half, or Full cycles as needed. The indicator will display vertical lines at projected cycle intervals.

Input Parameters

Quarter Cycle Settings

• PivotDepthQuarter – detection depth for Quarter cycles.

• MinSwingQuarter – minimum swing size for Quarter cycles.

Half Cycle Settings

• PivotDepthHalf – detection depth for Half cycles.

• MinSwingHalf – minimum swing size for Half cycles.

Full Cycle Settings

• PivotDepthFull – detection depth for Full cycles.

• MinSwingFull – minimum swing size for Full cycles.



