GoldConsistentEA – Automated Gold Trading Bot for Consistent Profits





This is a fully automated trading bot designed for consistent results and fixed trading hours. By using the settings provided, you can achieve steady profits with minimal intervention. The bot trades in both directions, and the lot size can be adjusted according to your risk tolerance.





I personally trade it on a small account with 10% risk, which is considered aggressive. The minimum recommended balance is $100, but this is not advised. On an account of $5000 with 2–3% risk, the results are excellent.





The best part of this bot is that it requires no daily attention – simply enter the settings and let it run. Only at the end of the month can you increase the lot size if you are willing to take a higher risk.





This bot is designed for calmer trading – it does not open multiple trades per day. It typically executes 1–4 trades per day, depending on market movements, and all trades are well-confirmed signals.





Additional Notes:





Adjustable risk and lot size

Works on any account size, optimal results on $5000+ with 2–3% risk

Subscription periods: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months (automatic licensing included)

Suitable for traders seeking consistent and steady growth rather than frequent trading









Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use this bot responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.