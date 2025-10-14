Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile MT4

This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier.

The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry.

How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area.

MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas.

MPRange - number of bars to calculate profile (current timeframe).

MPPips - one zone range in points.





EntryPercentage - a value of Market Profile in percent.

Magic - magic number.

MaxBars - max bars to look back on a higher timeframe.

FVGPeriod - timeframe for Fair Value Gap (higher).

TradePeriod - current timeframe.

SL - Stop Loss in points.

TP - Take Profit in points.

Other parameters are for colors: BullishProfileActive, BullishProfileTraded, BearishProfileActive, BearishProfileTraded, NeutralProfile, TPColor, SLColor.

Now all is visual but soon going to add buffers for signal and alerts with levels.