Universal Harmonic Indicator

Harmonic based indicator.

Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark.

Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels.

Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push.

Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level of the pattern to keep it active (in percents). Any questions please put in comments.



