MA Crossover Auto Trader – Moving Average Strategy Expert Advisor

The MA Crossover Auto Trader is a fully automated trading system based on a classical and time-tested Moving Average crossover model. Designed for clarity, stability, and controlled risk, it identifies trend shifts using two moving averages and opens trades at crossover points with optional automatic position management.

This Expert Advisor is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a simple, transparent, and reliable crossover engine without unnecessary complexity.

Key Features

1. Non-repainting crossover detection

The EA calculates a Fast MA and a Slow MA and detects crossovers only on closed candles, ensuring stable and reliable signal confirmation.

2. Automatic Buy and Sell execution

When the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, the EA opens a buy order.

When the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, the EA opens a sell order.

3. Optional opposite-signal closure

If enabled, the EA will automatically close existing trades when the opposite crossover appears.

4. Risk-based or fixed lot sizing

Choose between a fixed lot or dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and stop-loss distance.

5. Built-in stop-loss and take-profit system

Protect trades with user-defined TP and SL levels.

Automatic validation ensures brokers’ minimum stop-distance rules are respected.

6. Time and day filters

Enable trading only during specific hours or days of the week.

7. Spread protection

The EA avoids opening trades when the spread exceeds the maximum allowed value.





Additional Features

Supports SMA, EMA, and LWMA

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Compatible with all account types

Clean, understandable logic suitable for forward testing and optimization

Coded with strict error handling and order validation

Includes detailed logs for debugging and monitoring trade operations

How It Works

The EA reads Fast and Slow Moving Averages each new candle. It checks whether the fast MA crosses above or below the slow MA. If a valid signal appears and filters allow it, the EA opens a trade. Trades are managed with TP, SL, and optional opposite-signal exit. Risk and lot size are calculated based on user settings.

Recommended Settings

Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1

Symbols: Forex majors, metals, indices, crypto

Avoid extremely volatile news periods

Test different MA periods for your target instrument

Who Is This EA For?

Traders who prefer simple, trend-following systems

Users looking for an automated Moving Average strategy

Traders needing an EA with strict money-management options

Beginners wanting a clean and easy-to-understand strategy

Advanced users who want to modify or optimize a robust MA engine

Note :- Increase target and sl to 1000-500 decimal frequency...