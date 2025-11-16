DCA System EA MT4

DCA System EA (MT4 Version)

Precision. Control. Growth — Now Optimized for MT4.

The DCA System EA for MT4 is a powerful, fully automated trading system built on the proven Dollar Cost Averaging methodology.
It is engineered for traders who want steady growth, controlled risk exposure, and reliable recovery — all optimized for the MetaTrader 4 environment.

This MT4 version uses advanced averaging logic, adaptive spacing, and safe-exit algorithms to ensure stable performance even during volatile market movement.

Key Features (MT4 Version)

  • Smart DCA algorithm that scales positions using refined MT4-optimized logic

  • Adaptive grid spacing that adjusts based on volatility and trend conditions

  • Auto-recovery engine that manages baskets efficiently and reduces drawdown

  • Multi-symbol support for Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, and Crypto

  • Equity protection system with advanced safety filters

  • Lightweight and optimized for fast MT4 execution and VPS environments

  • Fully automated operation — handles entries, scaling, and exits hands-free

Recommended Use

Timeframes: Any
Instruments: Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Crypto
Recommended Deposit: From $100 (or proportional for cent accounts)
Account Types: All MT4 account types supported

User Guide & Setup

After purchase, please leave a comment so you can be added to DCA System MT4 MQL5 channel where you will receive:

  • The full user guide

  • Optimization tips

Important Notes

  • Works on both demo and real MT4 accounts

  • Always test on demo before going live

  • A VPS is recommended for stable, continuous operation


