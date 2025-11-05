Quantum Sig

**Quantum Signal** is a professional Expert Advisor engineered for fully automated trading on Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Crafted to meet MQL5 Market standards, it combines cutting-edge algorithms, flexible risk controls and an intuitive settings interface to deliver consistent profits and minimal drawdown. A minimum deposit of **10 000 USD** unlocks trading on most major and minor currency pairs as well as crypto symbols.





---





## Overview & Purpose





* Automates trade entries and exits using advanced statistical and trend-based models

* Ideal for intermediate and professional traders seeking transparency and precision

* Supports simultaneous trading on Forex and crypto instruments

* Configured directly via the MQL5 inputs dialog for rapid deployment





---





## Key Features & Benefits





* **Comprehensive Risk Management**





* **AutoRiskCalc** automatically adjusts position size based on your chosen risk percentage

* **RiskPercent** caps the account exposure per trade

* **BaseVolume** lets you fix a conservative lot size if preferred

* **Adaptive Trend & Volatility Analysis**





* **TrendLength**-bar linear regression identifies market direction and momentum

* **BandPeriod** and **BandDeviation** create dynamic volatility bands for breakout detection

* **VolatilitySmooth** filters out noise over a **VolatilityWindow** of bars

* **Flexible Exit Strategies**





* Static **ProfitTarget** and **LossCut** levels guard gains and limit losses

* Classic trailing stop activated at **TrailStartOffset** and following price by **TrailStopOffset**

* **Robust Execution Controls**





* **MaxChainOrders** prevents excessive averaging or grid exposure

* **RequoteLimit** and **OrderFillMode** ensure reliable order handling under broker constraints

* **Seamless Integration**





* Unique **OrderIDTag** isolates your trades for centralized monitoring

* **OrderNote** attaches custom comments to every order for audit trails





---





## Configurable Parameters





* **AutoRiskCalc** (bool)

Enables automatic calculation of lot size from **RiskPercent**.

* **RiskPercent** (double)

Maximum percentage of account balance to risk on each trade.

* **BaseVolume** (double)

Fixed lot size used when manual sizing is preferred.

* **MaxChainOrders** (uint)

Caps the number of simultaneous orders in any single series.

* **TrendLength** (int)

Number of bars for regression-based trend analysis.

* **BandPeriod** (int)

Look-back window (in bars) for calculating volatility bands.

* **BandDeviation** (double)

Multiplier of standard deviation to set band width.

* **VolatilityWindow** (int)

Bars used to compute dynamic volatility readings.

* **VolatilitySmooth** (double)

Weighting factor that smooths spikes in volatility.

* **ProfitTarget** (uint)

Fixed take-profit level in points.

* **LossCut** (uint)

Fixed stop-loss level in points.

* **TrailStartOffset** (uint)

Distance from entry price before the trailing stop activates.

* **TrailStopOffset** (uint)

Distance the trailing stop follows the price movement.

* **OrderIDTag** (uint)

Unique magic number to tag and filter the EA’s own orders.

* **OrderNote** (string)

Custom text comment added to each order.

* **RequoteLimit** (uint)

Maximum requotes allowed before an order is cancelled.

* **OrderFillMode** (ENUM\_ORDER\_TYPE\_FILLING) *(MQL5 only)*

Broker-required filling policy (e.g., Fill-or-Kill, Immediate-or-Cancel).





---





## How It Works





1. **Data Feed & Storage**

Continuously pulls price ticks on the selected timeframe and archives historical bars.

2. **Trend Computation**

Applies linear regression across **TrendLength** bars to determine direction and slope.

3. **Volatility Assessment**

Builds volatility bands around price using **BandPeriod** and **BandDeviation**, then smooths readings with **VolatilitySmooth** over **VolatilityWindow** bars.

4. **Signal Generation**

Triggers buy or sell signals when price breaks beyond band thresholds in alignment with regression direction.

5. **Position Sizing & Order Placement**

Calculates lot size via **AutoRiskCalc** or **BaseVolume**, then places orders with predefined **ProfitTarget** and **LossCut**.

6. **Trailing & Trade Management**

Engages trailing stop at **TrailStartOffset**, moves the stop by **TrailStopOffset**, and monitors orders by **OrderIDTag** for dynamic adjustment or closure.





---





## SEO Optimization for MQL5 Market





* **Target Keywords:** Forex Expert Advisor, automated trading robot, MQL5, regression strategy, risk management, volatility bands, trailing stop

* **Structure:** Clear H2/H3 headings for easy scanning by readers and search engines

* **Unique Content:** Original technical descriptions without copy-paste from other products

* **Audience Focus:** Attracts both novice and seasoned traders seeking a reliable EA for Forex and crypto





---





**Get started with Quantum Signal today** — minimum deposit \$10 000, broad currency pair support, and full control over every trade to elevate your automated trading performance!