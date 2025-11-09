Valkyrie AI

⚔️ Valkyrie AI (MT4) – Precision. Discipline. Power.

Your Semi-Automatic Breakout Co-Pilot

🇬🇧 Description (English)

Valkyrie AI isn’t just another Expert Advisor – it’s your trading co-pilot.
It blends powerful ADX + ATR momentum detection with a sleek on-chart control panel that reacts instantly to your input.
Trade manually with confidence or let the AUTO engine execute with precision under strict safety rules.

💥 Why Traders Love Valkyrie AI

Instant control – no coding, no recompilation.
📈 Live parameter tuning – ATR, ADX, SL/TP and Risk % directly from the chart.
🧠 Smart Momentum Core – confirms true trends using ADX + ATR, with optional Phase Filter.
🛡️ Auto Mode with guardrails – avoids over-trading via cooldown, spread and drawdown limits.
💰 Intelligent risk sizing – Risk-% or Fixed Lots, auto downscaler prevents margin errors.
🎯 Professional trade management – Volatility Exit, Break-Even, ATR Trailing, Runner/Chandelier partial take.
🔧 Broker-level stability – normalized lots, margin check, retry logic, modify throttle.
💎 Clean visuals – entry/SL/TP lines, momentum arrows, signal map directly on chart.

⚙️ Core Features

  • ADX + ATR momentum filter with ADX cross and pullback confirmation

  • Phase Filter (ADX/ATR rising + ATR14/ATR50 ratio validation)

  • HTF ADX confirmation (optional)

  • Auto Trade Engine with spread, session, cooldown and drawdown guards

  • Volatility Exit and Break-Even protection

  • Runner/Chandelier system for partial take + dynamic ATR stop

  • Broker-adaptive lot management (MINLOT, LOTSTEP, MARGIN check)

  • Retry logic + modify throttle for error-free execution

👤 Who It’s For

For traders who want structure and control, not guesswork.
Ideal for breakout and momentum setups on M5 – H1.
Perfect blend of manual intuition + AI-assisted discipline.

🧠 High Standards

  • No grid. No martingale. No averaging down.

  • Every trade protected by ATR-based SL / TP.

  • Margin-aware and broker-safe execution.

  • Stable modify engine with auto-retry logic.

  • Clean deinitialization of all objects and globals.

⚙️ Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Markets: FX Majors, Minors, Gold, Indices

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15 (recommended), H1 supported

  • Account: Hedging enabled – no DLL required

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and FX involves risk. No profit guarantee.
Use demo accounts to familiarize yourself with the EA before going live.

💬 Support & Updates

✅ Continuous updates & improvements
✅ Fast technical support
❌ No signal selling / account management


