🧭 Trailing Stop Utility – Multi-Mode & Multi-Symbol Control

If you find any bug or unexpected behavior — please don’t hesitate to message me!

Your feedback helps improve this tool and keep it stable for everyone. 💪

🚀 Overview

Trailing Stop Multi Mode Pro is a smart, flexible utility designed to manage trailing stops across multiple symbols and timeframes.

It’s lightweight, stable, and fully compatible with all MT5 builds (no missing includes).

Whether you’re a manual trader or EA user, this tool automates trailing stop management with three powerful modes — adaptable to any trading style: scalping, intraday, or swing trading.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ 3 Flexible Trailing Modes:

Percent Mode – Defines the trailing distance as a percentage of the current price.

🔹 Best suited for scalping or short-term setups where precision and speed matter.

Pips Mode – Uses a fixed number of pips as the trailing distance.

🔹 Ideal for scalpers who prefer fixed trailing distances for quick market moves.

ATR Mode – Dynamic trailing based on market volatility (Average True Range).

🔹 Perfect for intraday and swing traders who want adaptive trailing stops that adjust to market conditions.

✅ Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support

Automatically manages open positions across all pairs and timeframes .

Works seamlessly with both manual trades and EA-opened positions.

✅ Smart & Customizable Triggers

Activate trailing based on percent gain , pips , or ATR multiplier .

Trailing only starts after profit conditions are met, preventing early stop-loss adjustments.

✅ Magic Number Filtering & Custom Check Interval

Filter by MagicNumber to control which EA trades are managed.

Fine-tune update intervals (CheckIntervalMS) for maximum performance.

✅ Informative On-Chart Display (Optional)

Shows all active positions, their SL values, and last modification status — directly on your chart.

💡 Why This Utility Is Better

Works independently — no EA required.

Intelligent SL management: only moves stops toward profit.

Ultra-fast performance: intervals as low as 10 milliseconds with minimal resource load.

Clean, professional code: no external dependencies or missing includes.

🧩 Perfect For

Manual traders who want automated trailing across all positions.

EA users who need a dedicated trailing manager for multiple symbols.

Scalpers who require precise and lightning-fast SL adjustments.

Intraday and swing traders who prefer ATR-based adaptive trailing stops for dynamic market conditions.

🧠 Pro Tips

Use Percent or Pips Mode for short-term strategies or fast-moving pairs.

Use ATR Mode on higher timeframes (H1, H4, or D1) for smoother trailing in trending markets.

Enable ShowOnChart = true to monitor trailing activity and position updates in real time.

💬 Support & Feedback

Found a bug, issue, or have a feature request?

👉 Don’t hesitate to message me!

I’m always open to feedback and continuously improving this utility for the trading community.