Ticks Downloader for MT5

This tool allows you to export Ticks for any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5.

You can download multiple symbols into the same CSV file. You can also schedule the download frequency (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.).

There is no need to open multiple charts to get the latest data—the tool downloads the data directly.

The CSV file will be stored in the following folder: \MQL5\Files .

How it works