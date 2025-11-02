Buy Sell Multiple MT4
- Hoai Phuong Tran
- Versione: 1.11
- Attivazioni: 10
Buy Sell Multiple Panel - Execute Bulk Orders in a Single Click!
Description:
Save time and seize market opportunities instantly. This powerful panel allows you to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously, each with custom lot sizes, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. Perfect for sophisticated entry strategies and managing complex trades efficiently.
Key Features:
-
Bulk Order Execution: Open multiple market orders at once with just one click.
-
Flexible Lot Sizing: Set individual lot sizes for each order in the batch.
-
Custom TP/SL per Order: Define unique Take-Profit and Stop-Loss levels for each position.
-
Pending Order Support: Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders in bulk.
-
Flexible Closing: Close individual orders or all positions at once with ease.
-
Dual Strategy Mode: Use Total 1 and Total 2 to execute two different sets of orders with different TP/SL parameters simultaneously.
How It Works:
-
Total 1 & Total 2: Represent the number of orders for strategy 1 and strategy 2.
-
SL1/TP1 & SL2/TP2: The Stop-Loss and Take-Profit values for each strategy group.
-
Distance:
In this update V1.10, I have also replaced the specific 'Price' input for pending orders with a 'Distance' parameter.
The purpose of this change is to execute orders faster. Instead of calculating and entering a specific price, you now simply enter a distance value. This 'Distance' is the offset from the current market price where you want your Buy Limit/Sell Stop or Sell Limit/Buy Stop orders to be placed.
For example:
If the current price is 3001 and you set the distance to 1:
-
A Buy Limit or Sell Stop order will be placed at 3000 (3001 - 1).
-
A Sell Limit or Buy Stop order will be placed at 3002 (3001 + 1).
-
Support:
Encounter any issues or have questions? Please contact me directly through the private message system here on MQL5. I'm happy to assist you.
Try it now and revolutionize your trading workflow!
video tutorial: https://youtu.be/lJvTAoVR1TI
