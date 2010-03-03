DCA Hedging

DCA Hedge EA - Advanced Money Management Algorithm

Overview

DCA Hedge EA is a sophisticated automated trading robot, designed to effectively implement Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and risk management strategies. The EA operates completely independently, eliminating subjective emotions and optimizing position averaging in volatile markets.

Key Features

DCA Strategy: Calculates optimal entry points and increases volume at pre-defined price levels to lower the average cost, while simultaneously establishing hedging orders to maximize risk protection.

Smart Money Management (MM): Integrates lot size calculation based on user-defined preferences, helping to preserve capital and control risk in all situations.

Flexible & Robust Settings: Easily customize important parameters such as distance between orders, lot multiplier, Take Profit, and Overall Stop Loss.

Interactive Dashboard: The panel features quick-action buttons to initiate the first Buy/Sell order for fast DCA execution, and to close all Buy, all Sell, or all orders when needed.

Compatibility: Developed for MetaTrader 5.

Main Benefits

Disciplined Trading: Fully automates the strategy, eliminating all emotion-driven mistakes.

Proactive Risk Management: The Overall Stop Loss mechanism helps protect your account from unexpected strong market movements.

Performance Optimization: The DCA strategy is designed to capitalize on market pullbacks, seeking profit from market fluctuations in both rising and falling markets.

Recommended Settings

Pairs: Pairs with low spread and high liquidity (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD)

Timeframe: Depending on your settings, you can trade on M5, M15, H1, H4, or D1.

Account: It is recommended to use an ECN/Raw account with low spreads.

Important Note: Trading with leverage always involves a high level of risk. You should thoroughly backtest the EA on historical data and run it on a demo account before using it with real capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Support

For any questions and technical support, please use the built-in MQL5 Ticket system. We are ready to assist you.



Video tutorial: https://youtu.be/WMdOSkPQuPk



