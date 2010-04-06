TradeTracker Pro

📊 TradeTracker Pro – Smart Trade Tracking & Management Utility

Take control of your trading with TradeTracker Pro – the ultimate utility for monitoring, analyzing, and managing your trades in real time. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this powerful tool helps you track performance, set smart take profits & stop losses, and visualize every deal directly on your chart.

✨ Key Features

Real-Time Trade Tracking – Monitor all open and closed trades with full details on profits, losses, and risk.
Smart ATR-Based Take Profit – Automatically calculates dynamic TP levels using ATR (Average True Range).
Customizable Stop Loss – Protect your account with flexible stop loss settings.
Visual Chart Panel – See trades, entry points, TP, SL, and performance metrics directly on the chart.
One-Click Trade Management – Easy execution, modification, and closing of trades without hassle.
Alerts & Notifications – Get pop-ups, push notifications, and email alerts for trade signals and management updates.
Compatible with All Symbols – Works with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Stocks on MT4 & MT5.
Lightweight & Fast – Optimized code ensures no platform lag.

🎯 Why Choose TradeTracker Pro?

  • 📌 Stay Organized – No more confusion when handling multiple trades.

  • 📌 Increase Accuracy – Use ATR-driven levels for precise exits.

  • 📌 Save Time – Let the utility manage key levels automatically.

  • 📌 Boost Confidence – Know exactly where you stand in the market at all times.

  • 📌 Professional Edge – Designed for traders who want serious results.

📈 Who Can Benefit?

  • Scalpers – Need fast execution and trade visualization.

  • Day Traders – Want precise TP/SL management.

  • Swing Traders – Track multiple positions without missing opportunities.

  • Algo Traders – Use alongside EAs to monitor and control trades.

⚙️ Input Settings

  • Lot Size Control

  • Slippage Protection

  • ATR Period & Multiplier

  • Notification Settings

  • Customizable Colors for Chart Display

(All settings can be easily adjusted to fit your trading style.)

🚀 Get Started

Install TradeTracker Pro today and take your trading to the next level.
📌 Simple to use. Powerful in results. Professional by design.

👉 Don’t just trade blindly – Track. Manage. Profit.


