📊 TradeTracker Pro – Smart Trade Tracking & Management Utility

Take control of your trading with TradeTracker Pro – the ultimate utility for monitoring, analyzing, and managing your trades in real time. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this powerful tool helps you track performance, set smart take profits & stop losses, and visualize every deal directly on your chart.

✨ Key Features

✅ Real-Time Trade Tracking – Monitor all open and closed trades with full details on profits, losses, and risk.

✅ Smart ATR-Based Take Profit – Automatically calculates dynamic TP levels using ATR (Average True Range).

✅ Customizable Stop Loss – Protect your account with flexible stop loss settings.

✅ Visual Chart Panel – See trades, entry points, TP, SL, and performance metrics directly on the chart.

✅ One-Click Trade Management – Easy execution, modification, and closing of trades without hassle.

✅ Alerts & Notifications – Get pop-ups, push notifications, and email alerts for trade signals and management updates.

✅ Compatible with All Symbols – Works with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Stocks on MT4 & MT5.

✅ Lightweight & Fast – Optimized code ensures no platform lag.

🎯 Why Choose TradeTracker Pro?

📌 Stay Organized – No more confusion when handling multiple trades.

📌 Increase Accuracy – Use ATR-driven levels for precise exits.

📌 Save Time – Let the utility manage key levels automatically.

📌 Boost Confidence – Know exactly where you stand in the market at all times.

📌 Professional Edge – Designed for traders who want serious results.

📈 Who Can Benefit?

Scalpers – Need fast execution and trade visualization.

Day Traders – Want precise TP/SL management.

Swing Traders – Track multiple positions without missing opportunities.

Algo Traders – Use alongside EAs to monitor and control trades.

⚙️ Input Settings

Lot Size Control

Slippage Protection

ATR Period & Multiplier

Notification Settings

Customizable Colors for Chart Display

(All settings can be easily adjusted to fit your trading style.)

🚀 Get Started

Install TradeTracker Pro today and take your trading to the next level.

📌 Simple to use. Powerful in results. Professional by design.

👉 Don’t just trade blindly – Track. Manage. Profit.



