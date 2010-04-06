TradeTracker Pro
- Utilità
- Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
- Versione: 2.17
- Attivazioni: 5
Take control of your trading with TradeTracker Pro – the ultimate utility for monitoring, analyzing, and managing your trades in real time. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this powerful tool helps you track performance, set smart take profits & stop losses, and visualize every deal directly on your chart.
✨ Key Features
✅ Real-Time Trade Tracking – Monitor all open and closed trades with full details on profits, losses, and risk.
✅ Smart ATR-Based Take Profit – Automatically calculates dynamic TP levels using ATR (Average True Range).
✅ Customizable Stop Loss – Protect your account with flexible stop loss settings.
✅ Visual Chart Panel – See trades, entry points, TP, SL, and performance metrics directly on the chart.
✅ One-Click Trade Management – Easy execution, modification, and closing of trades without hassle.
✅ Alerts & Notifications – Get pop-ups, push notifications, and email alerts for trade signals and management updates.
✅ Compatible with All Symbols – Works with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Stocks on MT4 & MT5.
✅ Lightweight & Fast – Optimized code ensures no platform lag.
🎯 Why Choose TradeTracker Pro?
📌 Stay Organized – No more confusion when handling multiple trades.
📌 Increase Accuracy – Use ATR-driven levels for precise exits.
📌 Save Time – Let the utility manage key levels automatically.
📌 Boost Confidence – Know exactly where you stand in the market at all times.
📌 Professional Edge – Designed for traders who want serious results.
📈 Who Can Benefit?
Scalpers – Need fast execution and trade visualization.
Day Traders – Want precise TP/SL management.
Swing Traders – Track multiple positions without missing opportunities.
Algo Traders – Use alongside EAs to monitor and control trades.
⚙️ Input Settings
Lot Size Control
Slippage Protection
ATR Period & Multiplier
Notification Settings
Customizable Colors for Chart Display
(All settings can be easily adjusted to fit your trading style.)
🚀 Get Started
Install TradeTracker Pro today and take your trading to the next level.
📌 Simple to use. Powerful in results. Professional by design.
👉 Don’t just trade blindly – Track. Manage. Profit.