DCA Smart EA - Advanced Multi-Function Algorithm

Overview

DCA Smart EA is a versatile automated and semi-automated trading robot. It is expertly designed to implement sophisticated Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), Hedging, and inter-account trade copying strategies. The EA operates independently to eliminate emotional trading and optimize position averaging in volatile markets. Through its intuitive dashboard, you can configure automatic hedging or execute manual hedging commands with a single click, as well as seamlessly copy DCA trades between accounts.

Key Features

Combined DCA & Hedging Strategy: Automatically calculates optimal entry points, increases volume at pre-defined price levels to lower the average cost, and simultaneously establishes hedging orders for maximum risk protection.

Smart Trade Copier: Effortlessly copy DCA trades from a master account (small account) to multiple slave accounts (large accounts). You can set precise rules to define which trades to copy (e.g., copy only after the 3rd or 4th order is opened in the master account).

Advanced Money Management (MM): Features flexible, user-defined lot size calculation to help preserve capital and control risk in all market conditions.

Flexible & Robust Settings: Easily customize all critical parameters including order distance, lot multiplier, Take Profit, and Overall Stop Loss.

Interactive Control Dashboard: The integrated panel provides one-click buttons to: initiate trades, close all Buy/Sell/All orders, and execute Hedge All/Unhedge All commands to manage risk and continue your DCA sequence.

Compatibility: Developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

Main Benefits

Disciplined Trading: Full or semi-automation of the strategy removes all emotion-driven trading mistakes.

Proactive Risk Management: The integrated Hedging and Overall Stop Loss mechanisms protect your capital from unexpected market volatility.

Performance & Flexibility: The multi-strategy design allows you to capitalize on market pullbacks and efficiently manage multiple accounts from a single terminal.

Recommended Settings

Pairs: Low-spread, high-liquidity pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD)

Timeframe: Compatible with M5, M15, H1, H4, or D1 timeframes depending on your configuration.

Account: An ECN/Raw account with low spreads is highly recommended.

*Important Note: Trading with leverage carries a high risk of loss. You must thoroughly backtest the EA on historical data and run it on a demo account before using real capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results._

Support

For any questions and technical support, please use the built-in MQL5 Ticket system. We are ready to assist you.



