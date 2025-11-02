Buy Sell Multiple MT4

Total 1 & Total 2: Represent the number of orders for strategy 1 and strategy 2.

SL1/TP1 & SL2/TP2: The Stop-Loss and Take-Profit values for each strategy group.

Distance:

In this update V1.10, I have also replaced the specific 'Price' input for pending orders with a 'Distance' parameter.

The purpose of this change is to execute orders faster. Instead of calculating and entering a specific price, you now simply enter a distance value. This 'Distance' is the offset from the current market price where you want your Buy Limit/Sell Stop or Sell Limit/Buy Stop orders to be placed.

For example:

If the current price is 3001 and you set the distance to 1: