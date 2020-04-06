Parabolic Arrow EA robot

Introducing EA_ParabolicArrow

EA_ParabolicArrow is a powerful trend-following Expert Advisor that uses the Parabolic indicator to identify and follow the current market trend.

Smart Trend Detection: The EA monitors the market trend in real-time and enters positions aligned with it.

Dynamic Risk Management: If the trend reverses, the current order is closed using a stop loss to protect your account.

Grid Orders for Stagnant Markets: When the price does not move as expected, the EA opens additional grid orders to capture potential opportunities.

Basket Profit Target: All positions are automatically closed once your predefined profit target in dollars is reached.

Designed for traders who want a reliable, automated way to follow market trends while managing risk efficiently, EA_ParabolicArrow simplifies trading and maximizes opportunities.





XAUUSD TF M5 set file















