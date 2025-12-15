Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8

Name: Daily OH/OL SDEV Quant Model (Asymmetric σUp / σDn)

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Custom Indicator (Chart Window)

Overview

The Daily OH/OL SDEV Quant Model is an institutional-style statistical indicator that models daily price behavior using asymmetric volatility measured from the daily open.
It computes separate standard deviations for upside and downside moves and projects non-repainting, intraday-static probability bands that remain fixed for the entire trading day.

The indicator is designed for probability-based mean-reversion analysis, session planning, and quantitative decision support.

Core Logic

  • Uses Daily (D1) data only for statistics


  • Volatility is measured as:

    • Upside: (High − Open) / Open

    • Downside: (Open − Low) / Open

  • Computes sample standard deviation (n-1) separately for upside and downside moves

  • Projects Z-Score bands from the daily open:

    • 0.5σ, 1.0σ, 1.5σ, 2.0σ, 2.5σ, 3.0σ

  • All levels are locked at the start of the trading day and do not repaint

Statistical Outputs

For each σ-level, the dashboard displays:

  • P_IN%
    Probability that the daily close finishes inside the band

  • P_TCH%
    Probability that price touches the upper or lower band during the day

  • MFE% / MAE%
    Average favorable and adverse excursions after a band touch
    (measured from the touched level over the same day + forward days)

  • EV%
    Expected value = MFE − MAE

  • WIN%
    Percentage of cases where MFE > MAE

  • Touches
    Number of statistically valid historical samples

A Central Limit Theorem filter is applied:
statistics are only shown when the sample size is sufficient for reliability.

Trading Interpretation

  • Upper band touch → statistically evaluated mean-reversion short

  • Lower band touch → statistically evaluated mean-reversion long

  • Whipsaw days (both bands touched) are excluded to avoid bias

  • The “Now” column highlights which σ-level has been touched first today

Chart Features

  • Daily Open line

  • Asymmetric σUp / σDn price levels

  • Clean, compact quant dashboard

  • No indicator buffers, no repainting

  • Minimal CPU usage (statistics cached)

Inputs

  • Symbol Override – analyze any instrument from any chart

  • Lookback Days – up to 5000 historical sessions

  • Forward Days – future horizon for MFE/MAE analysis

  • Show Dashboard – enable/disable statistics panel

  • Show Levels – enable/disable daily price levels

Use Cases

  • Professional session planning

  • Mean-reversion and volatility fade strategies

  • Statistical risk framing and expectancy analysis

  • Multi-asset quantitative dashboards

Important Notes

  • Designed for analysis and decision support, not auto-trading

  • Works on all instruments with sufficient D1 history

  • Results are statistical, not predictive

  • How to Trade the Daily OH/OL SDEV Quant Model

    1. Conceptual Framework

    This indicator is a statistical mean-reversion model, not a trend-following system.

    It answers three questions:

    1. How far price statistically stretches from the daily open

    2. How often those levels are reached

    3. What historically happens after a level is touched

    All decisions are evaluated relative to the DAILY OPEN.

    2. Daily Workflow (Recommended)

    Step 1 — Start of Day

    • At the open of a new D1 candle, the indicator:

      • Locks the Daily Open

      • Locks all σUp / σDn levels

    • These levels do not repaint during the day.

    Step 2 — Observe Price Expansion

    • Let price expand naturally toward a σ level.

    • Do not trade inside the 0.0–0.5σ zone (noise area).

    Step 3 — React Only at Statistical Extremes

    • Trades are considered only after a band is touched.

    3. Core Trade Logic (Mean Reversion)

    Short Setup

    • Price touches Upper σ band

    • Bias: mean-reversion short

    • Entry: at or just after the σ level is touched

    • Expectation: pullback toward the Daily Open

    Long Setup

    • Price touches Lower σ band

    • Bias: mean-reversion long

    • Entry: at or just after the σ level is touched

    • Expectation: bounce toward the Daily Open

    The indicator does not predict direction — it evaluates probability after extension.

    4. Which σ Levels Matter Most

    From historical statistics (example like your XAUUSD output):

    • 0.5σ – 1.0σ

      • High touch frequency

      • Low expectancy

      • Often noise

    • 1.5σ – 2.0σ

      • Best balance between:

        • Touch probability

        • Positive EV

        • Win rate

      • Primary operational zone

    • 2.5σ – 3.0σ

      • Rare events

      • High EV

      • Used for extreme fades only

    5. Using the Dashboard Correctly

    Focus on these columns:

    • EV%

      • Must be positive

      • Higher = better statistical edge

    • WIN%

      • Confirms consistency

      • Avoid levels below ~55%

    • Touches

      • Must be statistically meaningful

      • Small sample sizes are intentionally hidden

    • NOW column

      • Marks the first σ level touched today

      • Helps align execution with the active zone

    6. Risk Management (Critical)

    This is a statistical model, not a signal generator.

    Recommended principles:

    • Fixed fractional risk per trade

    • Stop beyond the next σ level

    • Partial profits toward:

      • Daily Open

      • Mid-range σ (e.g., 1.0σ)

    • Avoid holding through major macro news

    7. What NOT to Do

    • ❌ Do not trade every touch blindly

    • ❌ Do not use on illiquid symbols

    • ❌ Do not assume trend continuation

    • ❌ Do not ignore EV / WIN% metrics

    The model quantifies edge — execution remains discretionary.

  • Alternative Execution Model: σ-Range Reversion (−2σ / +2σ Framework)

    Overview

    In addition to discretionary mean-reversion execution, the indicator supports a range-based statistical execution model built around the ±2σ zone.

    This approach treats the ±2σ bands as a probabilistic volatility envelope, where price extensions beyond ±2σ statistically favor reversion back into the distribution.

    Core Assumption

    Historically, for liquid instruments, daily price acceptance beyond ±2σ is rare and typically followed by partial mean reversion before session close or within the next session.

    This model exploits:

    • The asymmetry between expansion probability and reversion expectancy

    • Fixed, non-repainting daily volatility boundaries

    Execution Rules

    Long Setup (Lower Extreme)

    • Condition: Price reaches the −2σ band

    • Bias: Mean-reversion long

    • Entry: On touch or controlled acceptance near −2σ

    • Stop-Loss: Fixed at −2.5σ

    • Take-Profit: −1.5σ (scalp) or higher discretionary targets

    Short Setup (Upper Extreme)

    • Condition: Price reaches the +2σ band

    • Bias: Mean-reversion short

    • Entry: On touch or controlled acceptance near +2σ

    • Stop-Loss: Fixed at +2.5σ

    • Take-Profit: +1.5σ (scalp) or partial toward the Daily Open

    Risk Structure

    • Risk is pre-defined and asymmetric

    • Distance from ±2σ → ±2.5σ is smaller than expected reversion toward ±1.5σ

    • This creates a favorable R:R profile when volatility remains statistically contained

    Why This Works Statistically

    • ±2σ represents a high-percentile volatility event

    • ±2.5σ acts as a distribution failure point

    • ±1.5σ lies within the high-probability re-entry zone

    The strategy does not rely on prediction, only on distribution behavior.

    Instrument Selection

    This execution model is best applied to:

    • Highly liquid FX majors

    • Gold and major indices

    • Instruments with stable σ behavior and deep history

    The author has observed consistent behavior using this framework across a limited, predefined basket of instruments.

    Trade Management Notes

    • Avoid entries during high-impact macro releases

    • Best suited for London / New York overlap

    • Optional partial exits can be taken earlier

    • Not intended for low-liquidity or gap-prone markets

    Position Sizing

    • Fixed fractional risk recommended

    • Stop placement is non-discretionary

    • Position size must be calculated from σ-distance, not arbitrary pips

    Important Clarification

    This methodology describes a risk-defined statistical execution framework.
    It does not guarantee performance and requires disciplined execution and risk control.


