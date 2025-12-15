Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Name: Daily OH/OL SDEV Quant Model (Asymmetric σUp / σDn)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Custom Indicator (Chart Window)
Overview
The Daily OH/OL SDEV Quant Model is an institutional-style statistical indicator that models daily price behavior using asymmetric volatility measured from the daily open.
It computes separate standard deviations for upside and downside moves and projects non-repainting, intraday-static probability bands that remain fixed for the entire trading day.
The indicator is designed for probability-based mean-reversion analysis, session planning, and quantitative decision support.
Core Logic
-
Uses Daily (D1) data only for statistics
-
-
Volatility is measured as:
-
Upside: (High − Open) / Open
-
Downside: (Open − Low) / Open
-
-
Computes sample standard deviation (n-1) separately for upside and downside moves
-
Projects Z-Score bands from the daily open:
-
0.5σ, 1.0σ, 1.5σ, 2.0σ, 2.5σ, 3.0σ
-
-
All levels are locked at the start of the trading day and do not repaint
Statistical Outputs
For each σ-level, the dashboard displays:
-
P_IN%
Probability that the daily close finishes inside the band
-
P_TCH%
Probability that price touches the upper or lower band during the day
-
MFE% / MAE%
Average favorable and adverse excursions after a band touch
(measured from the touched level over the same day + forward days)
-
EV%
Expected value = MFE − MAE
-
WIN%
Percentage of cases where MFE > MAE
-
Touches
Number of statistically valid historical samples
A Central Limit Theorem filter is applied:
statistics are only shown when the sample size is sufficient for reliability.
Trading Interpretation
-
Upper band touch → statistically evaluated mean-reversion short
-
Lower band touch → statistically evaluated mean-reversion long
-
Whipsaw days (both bands touched) are excluded to avoid bias
-
The “Now” column highlights which σ-level has been touched first today
Chart Features
-
Daily Open line
-
Asymmetric σUp / σDn price levels
-
Clean, compact quant dashboard
-
No indicator buffers, no repainting
-
Minimal CPU usage (statistics cached)
Inputs
-
Symbol Override – analyze any instrument from any chart
-
Lookback Days – up to 5000 historical sessions
-
Forward Days – future horizon for MFE/MAE analysis
-
Show Dashboard – enable/disable statistics panel
-
Show Levels – enable/disable daily price levels
Use Cases
-
Professional session planning
-
Mean-reversion and volatility fade strategies
-
Statistical risk framing and expectancy analysis
-
Multi-asset quantitative dashboards
Important Notes
-
Designed for analysis and decision support, not auto-trading
-
Works on all instruments with sufficient D1 history
-
Results are statistical, not predictive
-
How to Trade the Daily OH/OL SDEV Quant Model
1. Conceptual Framework
This indicator is a statistical mean-reversion model, not a trend-following system.
It answers three questions:
-
How far price statistically stretches from the daily open
-
How often those levels are reached
-
What historically happens after a level is touched
All decisions are evaluated relative to the DAILY OPEN.
2. Daily Workflow (Recommended)
Step 1 — Start of Day
-
At the open of a new D1 candle, the indicator:
-
Locks the Daily Open
-
Locks all σUp / σDn levels
-
-
These levels do not repaint during the day.
Step 2 — Observe Price Expansion
-
Let price expand naturally toward a σ level.
-
Do not trade inside the 0.0–0.5σ zone (noise area).
Step 3 — React Only at Statistical Extremes
-
Trades are considered only after a band is touched.
3. Core Trade Logic (Mean Reversion)
Short Setup
-
Price touches Upper σ band
-
Bias: mean-reversion short
-
Entry: at or just after the σ level is touched
-
Expectation: pullback toward the Daily Open
Long Setup
-
Price touches Lower σ band
-
Bias: mean-reversion long
-
Entry: at or just after the σ level is touched
-
Expectation: bounce toward the Daily Open
The indicator does not predict direction — it evaluates probability after extension.
4. Which σ Levels Matter Most
From historical statistics (example like your XAUUSD output):
-
0.5σ – 1.0σ
-
High touch frequency
-
Low expectancy
-
Often noise
-
-
1.5σ – 2.0σ ⭐
-
Best balance between:
-
Touch probability
-
Positive EV
-
Win rate
-
-
Primary operational zone
-
-
2.5σ – 3.0σ
-
Rare events
-
High EV
-
Used for extreme fades only
-
5. Using the Dashboard Correctly
Focus on these columns:
-
EV%
-
Must be positive
-
Higher = better statistical edge
-
-
WIN%
-
Confirms consistency
-
Avoid levels below ~55%
-
-
Touches
-
Must be statistically meaningful
-
Small sample sizes are intentionally hidden
-
-
NOW column
-
Marks the first σ level touched today
-
Helps align execution with the active zone
-
6. Risk Management (Critical)
This is a statistical model, not a signal generator.
Recommended principles:
-
Fixed fractional risk per trade
-
Stop beyond the next σ level
-
Partial profits toward:
-
Daily Open
-
Mid-range σ (e.g., 1.0σ)
-
-
Avoid holding through major macro news
7. What NOT to Do
-
❌ Do not trade every touch blindly
-
❌ Do not use on illiquid symbols
-
❌ Do not assume trend continuation
-
❌ Do not ignore EV / WIN% metrics
The model quantifies edge — execution remains discretionary.
-
-
Alternative Execution Model: σ-Range Reversion (−2σ / +2σ Framework)
Overview
In addition to discretionary mean-reversion execution, the indicator supports a range-based statistical execution model built around the ±2σ zone.
This approach treats the ±2σ bands as a probabilistic volatility envelope, where price extensions beyond ±2σ statistically favor reversion back into the distribution.
Core Assumption
Historically, for liquid instruments, daily price acceptance beyond ±2σ is rare and typically followed by partial mean reversion before session close or within the next session.
This model exploits:
-
The asymmetry between expansion probability and reversion expectancy
-
Fixed, non-repainting daily volatility boundaries
Execution Rules
Long Setup (Lower Extreme)
-
Condition: Price reaches the −2σ band
-
Bias: Mean-reversion long
-
Entry: On touch or controlled acceptance near −2σ
-
Stop-Loss: Fixed at −2.5σ
-
Take-Profit: −1.5σ (scalp) or higher discretionary targets
Short Setup (Upper Extreme)
-
Condition: Price reaches the +2σ band
-
Bias: Mean-reversion short
-
Entry: On touch or controlled acceptance near +2σ
-
Stop-Loss: Fixed at +2.5σ
-
Take-Profit: +1.5σ (scalp) or partial toward the Daily Open
Risk Structure
-
Risk is pre-defined and asymmetric
-
Distance from ±2σ → ±2.5σ is smaller than expected reversion toward ±1.5σ
-
This creates a favorable R:R profile when volatility remains statistically contained
Why This Works Statistically
-
±2σ represents a high-percentile volatility event
-
±2.5σ acts as a distribution failure point
-
±1.5σ lies within the high-probability re-entry zone
The strategy does not rely on prediction, only on distribution behavior.
Instrument Selection
This execution model is best applied to:
-
Highly liquid FX majors
-
Gold and major indices
-
Instruments with stable σ behavior and deep history
The author has observed consistent behavior using this framework across a limited, predefined basket of instruments.
Trade Management Notes
-
Avoid entries during high-impact macro releases
-
Best suited for London / New York overlap
-
Optional partial exits can be taken earlier
-
Not intended for low-liquidity or gap-prone markets
Position Sizing
-
Fixed fractional risk recommended
-
Stop placement is non-discretionary
-
Position size must be calculated from σ-distance, not arbitrary pips
Important Clarification
This methodology describes a risk-defined statistical execution framework.
It does not guarantee performance and requires disciplined execution and risk control.
-