SecUnit B12

SecUnit B12 - Professional Trend Following System

Overview

SecUnit B12 is a professional automated trading system specifically designed for BTCUSD on the 4-hour (H4) timeframe. It's built on the "catch the trend and stay with it" methodology - identifying the dominant market direction and remaining in it as long as momentum continues in that direction.

Strategy Philosophy

The system is built on a simple yet powerful principle: Identify strong trends and stay in them until the market gives a clear signal of change. Every trade opens with an automatically calculated stop loss to protect capital.​

    Technical Engine

    SecUnit B12 operates with two integrated strategies:

    Strategy One: SuperTrend Momentum System

    • Primary Indicator: SuperTrend with ATR to adapt to Bitcoin's volatility

    • Trend Confirmation: ADX (Average Directional Index) to ensure trend strength

    • Entry Logic: When SuperTrend changes direction with ADX confirmation above minimum threshold

    • Risk Management: Dynamic stop loss that adapts to market volatility based on ATR

    • Multi-Position System: Opens second trade when achieving specific R:R ratio to maximize profits

    • Breakeven Management: Moves stop loss to entry point after reaching defined target

    Strategy Two: Pivot SuperTrend System

    • Innovation: Combines Pivot points with SuperTrend to identify dynamic support/resistance levels

    • Filtering: ADX with DI+ and DI- to confirm price action strength

    • Smart Adaptation: Calculates dynamic center that evolves with price movement

    • Exit Logic: Upon trend reversal or price reaching Trailing Stop level

    Prop Firm Protection Features

    SecUnit B12 is equipped with advanced protection for funded accounts (FTMO/MyForexFunds and others):

    • Daily Loss Protection: Maximum daily loss limit with alerts

    • Max Drawdown Control: Protection against exceeding maximum drawdown

    • Trade Frequency Limiter: Control over number of daily trades

    • Auto-Close System: Automatic closure before daily account reset

    • Trading Hours Filter: Trading only during specified hours

    • Emergency Stop: Automatic shutdown upon protection rule violation

    Professional Risk Management

    • Mandatory Stop Loss: Every trade opens with automatically calculated stop loss

    • Safe Lot Sizing: Verifies available margin before opening trades

    • Total Volume Limits: Prevents exceeding allowed total volume

    • Risk Level Verification: Never exceeds 2% of capital per trade

    • Automatic Lot Calibration: Auto-adjusts according to broker requirements

    Recommended Settings

    • Pair: BTCUSD (Bitcoin/USD)

    • Timeframe: H4 (4 hours)

    • Recommended Capital: $5,000 minimum

    • ​To protect you and ensure safe risk management, the system is programmed to never open a trade if your account balance is less than $5,000. This restriction is specifically designed to protect you from:

      Excessive risk on small accounts

      High leverage, which can cause significant losses

      Inability to absorb Bitcoin's natural volatility

    • Account Type: Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, Prop Firm)

    Flexibility & Customization

    • Fixed or Dynamic Lot Mode: Choose between fixed size or percentage of capital

    • Enable/Disable Strategies: Option to run one strategy or both together

    • Adjustable Parameters: All strategy indicators are customizable

    • Adjustable Limits: Set protection limits according to your funded account rules

    •  Risk Warning: Trading in financial markets involves high risk. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance




