SecUnit B12

 system designed to follow strong trends.

Core Principle

 operates on a simple yet powerful concept: identify strong trends and stay in them until the market gives a clear signal of change. Every trade opens with an automatically calculated stop loss.

What You Get

Two Independent Strategies that can be activated together or separately based on your preference:

Strategy One - SuperTrend Classic

Uses the ATR indicator to determine trend direction, with ADX filtering to confirm movement strength. The system intelligently manages trades: opens a primary position, and when a specified profit margin is achieved, opens a second position to maximize gains.

Strategy Two - Pivot SuperTrend

Combines Pivot Points with SuperTrend to identify dynamic support and resistance levels. Features smart adaptation to price movement and calculates dynamic centers that evolve with the market.

Recommended Settings

  • Pair: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: H4 (4 hours)

  • Capital: From $5,000 

