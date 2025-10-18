SecUnit B12 - Professional Trend Following System

Overview

SecUnit B12 is a professional automated trading system specifically designed for BTCUSD on the 4-hour (H4) timeframe. It's built on the "catch the trend and stay with it" methodology - identifying the dominant market direction and remaining in it as long as momentum continues in that direction.​

Strategy Philosophy

The system is built on a simple yet powerful principle: Identify strong trends and stay in them until the market gives a clear signal of change. Every trade opens with an automatically calculated stop loss to protect capital.​

Technical Engine

SecUnit B12 operates with two integrated strategies:

Strategy One: SuperTrend Momentum System

Primary Indicator : SuperTrend with ATR to adapt to Bitcoin's volatility​

Trend Confirmation : ADX (Average Directional Index) to ensure trend strength​

Entry Logic : When SuperTrend changes direction with ADX confirmation above minimum threshold​

Risk Management : Dynamic stop loss that adapts to market volatility based on ATR​

Multi-Position System : Opens second trade when achieving specific R:R ratio to maximize profits​

Breakeven Management: Moves stop loss to entry point after reaching defined target​

Strategy Two: Pivot SuperTrend System

Innovation : Combines Pivot points with SuperTrend to identify dynamic support/resistance levels​

Filtering : ADX with DI+ and DI- to confirm price action strength​

Smart Adaptation : Calculates dynamic center that evolves with price movement​

Exit Logic: Upon trend reversal or price reaching Trailing Stop level​

Prop Firm Protection Features

SecUnit B12 is equipped with advanced protection for funded accounts (FTMO/MyForexFunds and others):

Daily Loss Protection : Maximum daily loss limit with alerts​

Max Drawdown Control : Protection against exceeding maximum drawdown​

Trade Frequency Limiter : Control over number of daily trades​

Auto-Close System : Automatic closure before daily account reset​

Trading Hours Filter : Trading only during specified hours​

Emergency Stop: Automatic shutdown upon protection rule violation​

Professional Risk Management

Mandatory Stop Loss : Every trade opens with automatically calculated stop loss​

Safe Lot Sizing : Verifies available margin before opening trades​

Total Volume Limits : Prevents exceeding allowed total volume​

Risk Level Verification : Never exceeds 2% of capital per trade​

Automatic Lot Calibration: Auto-adjusts according to broker requirements​

Recommended Settings

Pair : BTCUSD (Bitcoin/USD)​

Timeframe : H4 (4 hours)​

Recommended Capital : $5,000 minimum

​To protect you and ensure safe risk management, the system is programmed to never open a trade if your account balance is less than $5,000. This restriction is specifically designed to protect you from: Excessive risk on small accounts High leverage, which can cause significant losses Inability to absorb Bitcoin's natural volatility

Account Type: Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, Prop Firm)​

Flexibility & Customization

Fixed or Dynamic Lot Mode : Choose between fixed size or percentage of capital​

Enable/Disable Strategies : Option to run one strategy or both together​

Adjustable Parameters : All strategy indicators are customizable​

Adjustable Limits : Set protection limits according to your funded account rules

Risk Warning: Trading in financial markets involves high risk. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance







