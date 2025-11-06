Power Bull y Bear

Power Bull and Bear EA

Expert Advisor for MT5 - Specialist in XAUUSD





Overview

Power Bull and Bear EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). This advanced EA combines three powerful technical analysis methodologies to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the volatile precious metals market.





Key Features

Multi-Strategy Approach

Bollinger Bands Strategy: Identifies overbought/oversold conditions and price reversals at the extremes of the bands

Bulls/Bears Power Indicator: Analyzes the momentum and strength of market trends to confirm directional bias

Fractal Pattern Recognition: Detects key support and resistance levels for optimal entry points

Risk Management

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.30 (automatically adjusts as account growth)

Dynamic Position Sizing: Automatically scales lot size as capital increases

Stop Loss Protection: Built-in 20-pip stop-loss mechanism (configurable)

Trailing Stop: Secures profits with a 5-pip trigger and a 2-pip step

Professional Features

Compatible with Prop Firms: Fully compliant with account rules and regulations Funded

Broker Neutral: Works perfectly with ECN and standard brokers

Time Filter: Customizable trading hours (default: 1:00 - 23:00)

Spread Filter: Maximum spread control (30 pips default) to avoid unfavorable conditions

Grid Management: Intelligent pending order system with configurable grid spacing

Money Management

Fixed Lot Mode: Sets default position sizes

Risk Percentage Mode: Calculates lots based on account balance risk (0.5% default)

Margin Check: Real-time margin checks before placing orders

Maximum Drawdown Control: Conservative approach designed for long-term profitability

Technical Specifications

Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA trades

Maximum Pending Orders: 2 per direction (configurable)

Grid Delta: 3 pips spacing between Orders

Maximum Distance: 15 pips from the current price

Slip Tolerance: 3 points

Trading Logic

The EA operates with a signal confirmation system where at least one of the three strategies must provide a valid signal before opening positions. Each trade is labeled with the contributing strategies for complete transparency and performance analysis.





Buy Signals Generated When:





Price bounces off the lower Bollinger Band with bullish momentum

Bulls Power is growing while Bears Power is weakening

Price breaks above a recent lower fractal

Sell Signals Generated When:





Price reverses off the upper Bollinger Band with bearish momentum

Bears Power is growing while Bulls Power is weakening

Price breaks below a recent higher fractal

Ideal For:

✓ Traders with funded accounts (FTMO, The5ers, etc.)

✓ Retail traders looking for automated strategies for XAUUSD

✓ Accounts with capital of $1,000 - $50,000

✓ Conservative to moderate risk profiles

✓ Traders who prefer diversified technical analysis approaches





Performance Optimization: The EA is pre-configured with parameters optimized for XAUUSD on M5-H1 timeframes. All indicators can be enabled/disabled independently, allowing traders to test individual strategies or use them in combination for maximum signal confirmation.





Copyright: Worldinversor 2026

Platform: MetaTrader 5