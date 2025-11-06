Power Bull y Bear
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Power Bull and Bear EA
Expert Advisor for MT5 - Specialist in XAUUSD
Overview
Power Bull and Bear EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). This advanced EA combines three powerful technical analysis methodologies to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the volatile precious metals market.
Key Features
Multi-Strategy Approach
Bollinger Bands Strategy: Identifies overbought/oversold conditions and price reversals at the extremes of the bands
Bulls/Bears Power Indicator: Analyzes the momentum and strength of market trends to confirm directional bias
Fractal Pattern Recognition: Detects key support and resistance levels for optimal entry points
Risk Management
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.30 (automatically adjusts as account growth)
Dynamic Position Sizing: Automatically scales lot size as capital increases
Stop Loss Protection: Built-in 20-pip stop-loss mechanism (configurable)
Trailing Stop: Secures profits with a 5-pip trigger and a 2-pip step
Professional Features
Compatible with Prop Firms: Fully compliant with account rules and regulations Funded
Broker Neutral: Works perfectly with ECN and standard brokers
Time Filter: Customizable trading hours (default: 1:00 - 23:00)
Spread Filter: Maximum spread control (30 pips default) to avoid unfavorable conditions
Grid Management: Intelligent pending order system with configurable grid spacing
Money Management
Fixed Lot Mode: Sets default position sizes
Risk Percentage Mode: Calculates lots based on account balance risk (0.5% default)
Margin Check: Real-time margin checks before placing orders
Maximum Drawdown Control: Conservative approach designed for long-term profitability
Technical Specifications
Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA trades
Maximum Pending Orders: 2 per direction (configurable)
Grid Delta: 3 pips spacing between Orders
Maximum Distance: 15 pips from the current price
Slip Tolerance: 3 points
Trading Logic
The EA operates with a signal confirmation system where at least one of the three strategies must provide a valid signal before opening positions. Each trade is labeled with the contributing strategies for complete transparency and performance analysis.
Buy Signals Generated When:
Price bounces off the lower Bollinger Band with bullish momentum
Bulls Power is growing while Bears Power is weakening
Price breaks above a recent lower fractal
Sell Signals Generated When:
Price reverses off the upper Bollinger Band with bearish momentum
Bears Power is growing while Bulls Power is weakening
Price breaks below a recent higher fractal
Ideal For:
✓ Traders with funded accounts (FTMO, The5ers, etc.)
✓ Retail traders looking for automated strategies for XAUUSD
✓ Accounts with capital of $1,000 - $50,000
✓ Conservative to moderate risk profiles
✓ Traders who prefer diversified technical analysis approaches
Performance Optimization: The EA is pre-configured with parameters optimized for XAUUSD on M5-H1 timeframes. All indicators can be enabled/disabled independently, allowing traders to test individual strategies or use them in combination for maximum signal confirmation.
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)