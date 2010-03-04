Nova KC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Keltner Channel — a volatility-based tool that defines dynamic upper, middle, and lower price levels to identify trend, breakout, and reversal opportunities. This EA interprets price action relative to the channel, executing trades only when movement confirms a meaningful interaction with the boundaries.

Instead of reacting to every minor fluctuation, Nova KC Trader waits for structured setups: trades are taken when price respects or breaks the channel with confirmation, filtering out noise and weak signals.

It’s a clear, rules-based approach — trading with discipline, structure, and timing.

Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova KC Trader:

Keltner Channel, Fully Automated

Uses upper, middle, and lower channel levels to define precise entry and exit rules.

Channel-Based Signals

Trades only when price interacts meaningfully with the dynamic channel.

Built-In Risk Management

Every trade has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Flexibility

Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — suitable for H1 to daily charts.

Clear, Efficient, Transparent

Fast execution, simple logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova KC Trader provides a structured, channel-focused system for disciplined trading.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases to $350.