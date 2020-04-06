Nova KC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Keltner Channel — a volatility-based tool that defines dynamic upper, middle, and lower price levels to identify trend, breakout, and reversal opportunities. This EA interprets price action relative to the channel, executing trades only when movement confirms a meaningful interaction with the boundaries.

Instead of reacting to every minor fluctuation, Nova KC Trader waits for structured setups: trades are taken when price respects or breaks the channel with confirmation, filtering out noise and weak signals.

It’s a clear, rules-based approach — trading with discipline, structure, and timing.

Why traders choose Nova KC Trader

Keltner Channel, Fully Automated:

Uses upper, middle, and lower channel levels to define precise entry and exit rules.

Channel-Based Signals:

Trades only when price interacts meaningfully with the dynamic channel.

Built-In Risk Management:

Every trade has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Flexibility:

Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — suitable for H1 to daily charts.

Clear, Efficient, Transparent:

Fast execution, simple logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova KC Trader provides a structured, channel-focused system for disciplined trading.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases.