Atomic XAU - Expert Advisor

Overview

Atomic XAU is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA combines four professional technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities with rigorous risk management.





Trading Strategy

The system uses multi-indicator confirmation through:





MACD: Detects momentum changes and trend crossovers

Bollinger Bands: Identifies overbought/oversold zones and volatility

RSI: Confirms extreme market conditions

Stochastic: Provides additional momentum confirmation

Signals are generated only when multiple indicators coincide, reducing false entries and improving trade quality.





Main Features

Intelligent Grid System: Places pending orders at calculated distances

Dynamic Stop Loss: 20-pip protection on all positions

Automatic Breakeven: Moves the Stop Loss to breakeven +2 pips after 15 pips of profit

Trailing Stop: Triggers after 10 pips of profit in 5-pip increments

Time Filter: Trades only during the most favorable hours (1:00 AM - 11:00 PM)

Spread Control: Maximum spread filter of 30 pips to avoid unfavorable executions

Risk Management

Position Limits: Maximum 5 pending orders and 8 total simultaneous positions

Fixed Lot Size: 0.20 lots per trade (configurable)

Risk Sizing: Option to size based on a percentage of equity (0.5% default)

Margin Protection: Pre-check before opening each trade

Recommended Configuration

Pair: XAU/USD (Gold vs. Dollar)

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Minimum Lot Size: 0.20