Atomic Xau
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Overview
Atomic XAU is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA combines four professional technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities with rigorous risk management.
Trading Strategy
The system uses multi-indicator confirmation through:
MACD: Detects momentum changes and trend crossovers
Bollinger Bands: Identifies overbought/oversold zones and volatility
RSI: Confirms extreme market conditions
Stochastic: Provides additional momentum confirmation
Signals are generated only when multiple indicators coincide, reducing false entries and improving trade quality.
Main Features
Intelligent Grid System: Places pending orders at calculated distances
Dynamic Stop Loss: 20-pip protection on all positions
Automatic Breakeven: Moves the Stop Loss to breakeven +2 pips after 15 pips of profit
Trailing Stop: Triggers after 10 pips of profit in 5-pip increments
Time Filter: Trades only during the most favorable hours (1:00 AM - 11:00 PM)
Spread Control: Maximum spread filter of 30 pips to avoid unfavorable executions
Risk Management
Position Limits: Maximum 5 pending orders and 8 total simultaneous positions
Fixed Lot Size: 0.20 lots per trade (configurable)
Risk Sizing: Option to size based on a percentage of equity (0.5% default)
Margin Protection: Pre-check before opening each trade
Recommended Configuration
Pair: XAU/USD (Gold vs. Dollar)
Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Minimum Lot Size: 0.20
Recommended Broker: ECN/STP with competitive spreads (<30 pips average)