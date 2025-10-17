Short Description:

Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. The EA features a Super Easy setup, is simple to use, and works with all different Prop Firm service providers.



Overview:

Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders participating in Prop Firm challenges, particularly those who need to strict equity and drawdown limits. This EA acts as an automated risk manager, continuously monitoring your trading account to safeguard it from exceeding the daily drawdown or equity targets. With a focus on simplicity and reliability, this EA is an essential tool for serious traders looking to maintain compliance and protect their accounts. Super Easy setup, select Prop Firm Account Challenge size and automatic protection is Enabled!



Key Features:

Equity Monitoring: The EA continuously tracks your account's equity, ensuring that it stays within the defined profit targets and drawdown limits.

Automated Trade Management: Automatically closes all open trades and pending orders when the upper profit target equity is reached or the drawdown limit is breached, helping you to stay within Prop Firm requirements.

Visual Information: Displays real-time account metrics, including current equity, target equity, daily starting balance, daily starting equity, daily profit target and daily profit/loss, directly on the chart.

Adaptive Daily Starting Balance and Daily Starting Equity calculation.

Daily Reset Balance and Equity. Normally Daily Starting Balance is used for main calculation if P/L is negative. If overnight Reset Time the account is in positive floating profit and equity exceeds the balance then Daily Starting Equity will be used for main calculations that day.





Configurable parameters:





Prop Firm Account: Prop Firm challenge account size selection list. (check below for supported account sizes)

Target Equity (%) to Close All Trades and Charts at ( 10.1% ) and for second verification phase at ( 5.1% ).

Daily Drawdown Limit (%) to Close All Trades and Charts at ( 4.5% )



Daily Reset Time: Automatically reset the daily starting balance and daily starting equity to current balance and equity at a specified time (01:00) each day, aligning with Prop Firm rules.

Show Digits: Determine how many digits are displayed after the balance/equity decimal point.

Visual panel:





Prop Firm Account: Selected Prop Firm Account Challenge size.



Target Equity: Profit target equity level to automatically close all trades and charts once reached.



Account Equity: The current equity on the account.



Daily Starting Balance: Daily starting account balance.

Daily Drawdown Limit: Maximum acceptable daily drawdown to protect your account and close all trades and charts .

Daily Current P/L: Current day floating profit loss on the account.

Compliant Trading Approach:

Daily Balance Reset Time: Resets automatically the daily starting balance to current balance and daily starting equity to current equity at a specified time, ensuring that the account's daily drawdown and profit calculations are accurate and aligned with the Prop Firm's rules. If you run the EA today, the adaptive calculation will use your account history once to re-calculate your current situation for today and next day Daily Reset Time activates automatically.

Daily Balance Reset Time: Resets automatically the daily starting balance to current balance and daily starting equity to current equity at a specified time, ensuring that the account's daily drawdown and profit calculations are accurate and aligned with the Prop Firm's rules. If you run the EA today, the adaptive calculation will use your account history once to re-calculate your current situation for today and next day Daily Reset Time activates automatically.

Trade Management: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5 automatically manages all Trades, EAs and Charts by closing them if the set equity thresholds are reached, preventing violations of the Prop Firm's rules.



Specifications:

Platform: MT5

Account Type: Designed for Prop Firm challenge accounts (e.g., FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers and others)

Super Easy setup: Select Prop Firm Account Challenge size and adaptive automatic protection is Enabled!



Default settings: Profit Target at 10.1% and Daily Drawdown Limit at 4.5% .

Timeframe: H1 or lower.



Supported Account Sizes:

5,000

6,000

10,000 (Default)

(Default) 15,000

20,000

25,000

30,000

40,000

50,000

60,000

80,000

100,000

125,000

150,000

160,000

175,000

200,000

250,000

300,000

320,000

350,000

400,000



Who Should Use This EA?

Prop Firm Protector EZ MT5 with Super Easy setup is ideal for traders in Prop Firm challenges who require drawdown risk management and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. Whether you're new to Prop Firm challenges or a seasoned trader, this EA offers the robust protection needed to safeguard your account and achieve your trading goals.



Version: v1.11

Last update: October 17, 2025



