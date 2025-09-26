Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4

Short Description:
Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules with Super Easy setup. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA works with all different Prop Firm service providers.


Overview:
Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders participating in Prop Firm challenges, particularly those who need to strict equity and drawdown limits. This EA acts as an automated risk manager, continuously monitoring your trading account to safeguard it from exceeding the daily drawdown or equity targets. With a focus on simplicity and reliability, this EA is an essential tool for serious traders looking to maintain compliance and protect their accounts. Super Easy setup, select Prop Firm Account Balance size and automatic protection is Enabled!


Key Features:

  • Equity Monitoring: The EA continuously tracks your account's equity, ensuring that it stays within the defined profit targets and drawdown limits.
  • Automated Trade Management: Automatically closes all open trades and pending orders when the upper profit target equity is reached or the drawdown limit is breached, helping you to stay within Prop Firm requirements.
  • Visual Information: Displays real-time account metrics, including current equity, target equity, daily starting balance, daily starting equity, daily profit target and daily profit/loss, directly on the chart.
  • Adaptive Daily Starting Balance and Daily Starting Equity calculation.
  • Daily Reset Balance and Equity. Normally Daily Starting Balance is used for main calculation if P/L is negative. If overnight Reset Time the account is in positive floating profit and equity exceeds the balance then Daily Starting Equity will be used for main calculations that day.

  • Configurable parameters:

    • Prop Firm Account Balance: Prop Firm challenge Account Size selection list. (check below for supported account sizes)
    • Target Equity (%) to Close All Trades and Charts (10.1%)
    • Daily Drawdown Limit (%) to Close All Trades and Charts (4.5%)
    • Daily Reset Time: Automatically reset the daily starting balance and daily starting equity to current balance and equity at a specified time (01:00) each day, aligning with Prop Firm rules.
    • Show Digits: Determine how many digits are displayed after the balance/equity decimal point.
    • Visual panel:

      • Current Equity: The current equity on the account.
      • Target Equity: Profit target equity level to automatically close all trades once reached.
      • Daily Starting Balance: Daily starting account balance.
      • Daily Starting Equity: Daily starting account equity.
      • Daily Drawdown Limit: Define the maximum acceptable daily drawdown to protect your account and close all trades.
      • Daily Current P/L: Current day floating profit loss on the account.

    Compliant Trading Approach:

    • Daily Balance Reset Time: Resets the daily starting balance to current balance and daily starting equity to current equity at a specified time, ensuring that the account's daily drawdown and profit calculations are accurate and aligned with the Prop Firm's rules.
    • Trade Management: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 automatically manages all Trades, EAs and Charts by closing them if the set equity thresholds are reached, preventing violations of the Prop Firm's rules.


      Specifications:

      • Platform: MT4
      • Account Type: Designed for Prop Firm challenge accounts (e.g., FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers and others)
      • Super Easy setup: Select Prop Firm Account Balance size and adaptive automatic protection is Enabled!
      • Default settings: Profit Target at 10.1% and Daily Drawdown Limit at 4.5%.
      • Timeframe: H1 or lower.


      Supported Account Sizes:

      • $5,000
      • $6,000
      • $10,000 (Default)
      • $15,000
      • $20,000 
      • $50,000 
      • $100,000 
      • $200,000
      • $400,000
      • $500,000


      Who Should Use This EA?
      Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 with Super Easy setup is ideal for traders in Prop Firm challenges who require drawdown risk management and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. Whether you're new to Prop Firm challenges or a seasoned trader, this EA offers the robust protection needed to safeguard your account and achieve your trading goals.


      Version: v1.10
      Last update: September 26, 2025

