Range Breakout and Recovery

Key Features

Dynamic Range Detection : Monitors and identifies price range during your specified time period

: Monitors and identifies price range during your specified time period Automated Order Management : Automatically sets Stop orders at range boundaries

: Automatically sets Stop orders at range boundaries Flexible Risk Management : Supports both fixed lot and percentage-based risk management

: Supports both fixed lot and percentage-based risk management Break-Even : Automatic loss protection feature for profitable positions

: Automatic loss protection feature for profitable positions Trailing Stop : Dynamic profit protection system

: Dynamic profit protection system Recovery Function: Optional smart one-trade Martingale recovery system for losing trades



Advantages

Easy Setup Clear and intuitive input parameters

Visual range display on chart

Real-time information panel



Advanced Risk Management Fixed lot or percentage-based risk

Customizable SL/TP ratio

Break-Even protection

Trailing Stop protection

Optional recovery system for advanced users



Versatile Trading Options Customizable trading hours

Flexible entry and exit rules

Multiple protection mechanisms

Input Parameters

Fixed Lot Size or Money Management

Percentage Risk based on Range Size

Take Profit and Stop Loss Ratios

Break-Even and Trailing Stop Settings

Recovery System Parameters

Trading Time Settings

Safety Features

Customizable Buffer Distance for Stop Orders

Option to Delete Opposite Orders

Automatic End-of-Day Position Closure

Scheduled Pending Order Deletion

Requirements

MT4 Platform

Recommended for major currency pairs. Works good with USDJPY and GBPUSD.

Minimum deposit $500, laverage 1:100, also depends on chosen MM strategy off/on, lot size and broker requirements

Works on all timeframes (H1 recommended)

Recommended Settings

Initial testing with fixed lot size

Conservative Break-Even and Trailing Stop settings

Recovery system should be used with caution ( recommended MM off).

Disclaimer

Range Breakout and Recovery MT4 is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines range breakout strategy with uniquefunctionality.This EA monitors price action during a specified time window, identifies the trading range, and automatically sets orders for potential breakouts.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The recovery system involves increased risk and should be used with caution. Always test on demo account first.