Range Breakout and Recovery

Range Breakout and Recovery MT4 is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines range breakout strategy with unique recovery functionality.
This EA monitors price action during a specified time window, identifies the trading range, and automatically sets orders for potential breakouts.


Key Features

  • Dynamic Range Detection: Monitors and identifies price range during your specified time period
  • Automated Order Management: Automatically sets Stop orders at range boundaries
  • Flexible Risk Management: Supports both fixed lot and percentage-based risk management
  • Break-Even: Automatic loss protection feature for profitable positions
  • Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit protection system
  • Recovery Function: Optional smart one-trade Martingale recovery system for losing trades


Advantages

  1. Easy Setup
    • Clear and intuitive input parameters
    • Visual range display on chart
    • Real-time information panel

  2. Advanced Risk Management
    • Fixed lot or percentage-based risk
    • Customizable SL/TP ratio
    • Break-Even protection
    • Trailing Stop protection
    • Optional recovery system for advanced users

  3. Versatile Trading Options
    • Customizable trading hours
    • Flexible entry and exit rules
    • Multiple protection mechanisms

Input Parameters

  • Fixed Lot Size or Money Management
  • Percentage Risk based on Range Size
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss Ratios
  • Break-Even and Trailing Stop Settings
  • Recovery System Parameters
  • Trading Time Settings

Safety Features

  • Customizable Buffer Distance for Stop Orders
  • Option to Delete Opposite Orders
  • Automatic End-of-Day Position Closure
  • Scheduled Pending Order Deletion

Requirements

  • MT4 Platform
  • Recommended for major currency pairs. Works good with USDJPY and GBPUSD.
  • Minimum deposit $500, laverage 1:100, also depends on chosen MM strategy off/on, lot size and broker requirements
  • Works on all timeframes (H1 recommended)

Recommended Settings

  • Initial testing with fixed lot size
  • Conservative Break-Even and Trailing Stop settings
  • Recovery system should be used with caution (recommended MM off).

    Disclaimer

    Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
    The recovery system involves increased risk and should be used with caution. Always test on demo account first.

