AP Day Week Monthly High Low MT4
- Indicatori
- Allan Graham Pike
- Versione: 1.0
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low MT4
Lightweight overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels.
What it does
Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions).
Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance).
Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries.
How to use
Drop it on the chart you trade.
Toggle which sets you want (Day / Week / Month).
Set the touch tolerance (points) if you want alerts; leave at default for a small buffer.
Inputs
Show Day / Week / Month – turn each set on/off.
Alerts – enable/disable pop-up alerts on touch/near.
Silence in Tester – mutes pop-ups during Strategy Tester runs.
Touch tolerance (points) – distance from a line to trigger the alert.
Notes
Lines update automatically at the start of a new day/week/month.
This is an indicator (not an EA). It does not open or manage trades.