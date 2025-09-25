AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4)

Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available.





What it shows

VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price).





Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension.





Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).





Why traders use it

Bias: VWAP slope/distance hints when price is accepting above/below value.





Zones: Bands act as dynamic S/R for fades or continuation planning.





Clarity: One clean overlay—no clutter, no signals you must follow.





Inputs (plain-English)

Mode: Day / Week / Anchor Time (HH:MM)





Anchor Hour / Minute (used when Mode = Anchor Time)





Reset at Next Anchor (optional)





Band Widths: StdDev1 , StdDev2





Colors & Width for VWAP and bands





Alerts:





Cross: price crosses VWAP





Touch: price touches inner/outer bands





Popup / Sound (file) / Push





Quick start

Mode = Day for intraday, Week for swing, or Anchor to your preferred market open.





Keep ±1σ for the inner band and ±2σ for the outer band. Nudge wider/narrower to fit symbol volatility.





Add to M5–H1 charts for planning, or higher TFs to see broader context.





Tips

For BTC & crypto, tick volume is used—that’s fine for VWAP math.





Combine with your own structure or momentum filter; this is a visual tool, not an auto-trader.





Colors are configurable—match your chart theme.





Notes

Indicator only (no orders). No DLL/WebRequest.





Results differ by broker/feed. Always confirm on a demo before live use.





Compatible with all symbols and timeframes that have data.





Support: If you need a preset (Day/Week/Anchor) or different default band widths for a symbol, drop a comment and I’ll share a ready-to-use set.