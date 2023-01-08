Countdown Candle Close MT4

The Candle Countdown Timer for MetaTrader 4 (also available for MT5) is a vital indicator designed to help you manage your trading time effectively. It keeps you updated about market open and close times by displaying the remaining time before the current candle closes and a new one forms. This powerful tool enables you to make well-informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

  1. Asia Range: Comes with an option to extend the range.
  2. Broker Time, New York, London Time: Displays the current broker time and the open and close times for the New York and London sessions, helping you stay informed of market conditions and make strategic trading decisions.
  3. Candle Close Timer: Shows a countdown timer until the next candle close, ensuring you stay on top of your trades and never miss an opportunity.
  4. Alert Candle Close: Sends an alert when a candle closes, keeping you updated on the latest price action.

By tracking the time until the candle closes, traders can make well-informed decisions and plan their trades accordingly. This is particularly valuable in volatile markets where timing is crucial.

Indicator Settings:

"Timers" Features:

  • Provides various options to display countdown timers for different timeframes (M1, M3, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4)
  • Offers display options for broker server time, New York City time, and London time clocks

"GUI" Features:

  • Allows adjustable font sizes for the main text, countdown timers, and clocks for New York and London

"Countdown Labels Positions" Features:

  • Provides position and spacing settings for countdown timer blocks

"Clock Labels" Features:

  • Offers position, distance, and color settings for the broker server time, New York City, and London time clocks

"Asian Range" Features:

  • Provides display and customization options for the Asian range

"Options" Features:

  • Offers color settings for countdown timers and alerts
  • Allows selectable clock labels

Thank you for choosing our Candle Countdown Timer. Enhance your trading experience today


kumskoy
154
kumskoy 2025.01.10 21:51 
 

пока тестирую , замечаний нет

[Eliminato] 2025.07.25 00:35 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

kumskoy
154
kumskoy 2025.01.10 21:51 
 

пока тестирую , замечаний нет

