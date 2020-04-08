AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4)
Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available.
What it shows
VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price).
Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension.
Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
Why traders use it
Bias: VWAP slope/distance hints when price is accepting above/below value.
Zones: Bands act as dynamic S/R for fades or continuation planning.
Clarity: One clean overlay—no clutter, no signals you must follow.
Inputs (plain-English)
Mode: Day / Week / Anchor Time (HH:MM)
Anchor Hour / Minute (used when Mode = Anchor Time)
Reset at Next Anchor (optional)
Band Widths: StdDev1 , StdDev2
Colors & Width for VWAP and bands
Alerts:
Cross: price crosses VWAP
Touch: price touches inner/outer bands
Popup / Sound (file) / Push
Quick start
Mode = Day for intraday, Week for swing, or Anchor to your preferred market open.
Keep ±1σ for the inner band and ±2σ for the outer band. Nudge wider/narrower to fit symbol volatility.
Add to M5–H1 charts for planning, or higher TFs to see broader context.
Tips
For BTC & crypto, tick volume is used—that’s fine for VWAP math.
Combine with your own structure or momentum filter; this is a visual tool, not an auto-trader.
Colors are configurable—match your chart theme.
Notes
Indicator only (no orders). No DLL/WebRequest.
Results differ by broker/feed. Always confirm on a demo before live use.
Compatible with all symbols and timeframes that have data.
Support: If you need a preset (Day/Week/Anchor) or different default band widths for a symbol, drop a comment and I’ll share a ready-to-use set.
Update: AP VWAP Bands (MT4) – Object Levels Added
This new build adds a small but powerful upgrade on top of the existing VWAP bands:
The indicator now creates five horizontal price objects on the chart for the current session:
VWAP 0 , VWAP +1 , VWAP -1 , VWAP +2 , VWAP -2 .
These objects always hold the current VWAP, ±1σ, and ±2σ prices for the active daily / weekly / anchor session.
The levels update automatically as the VWAP recalculates and when a new session starts, so EAs and other tools can read them reliably with standard ObjectGet* functions.
All existing plots, inputs and alert logic remain unchanged, so it’s fully backward-compatible with older versions.
This upgrade was inspired by a user suggestion - special thanks to José Ángel Hernández for the idea of exposing VWAP ±1σ / ±2σ as chart objects that EAs can consume.