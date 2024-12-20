PropProtector EA - your reliable risk management companion



The PropProtector EA was developed to effectively monitor and protect the risk management of prop accounts such as FTMO, FundedNext, etc. in particular. With its precise functions, it ensures that your daily losses remain under control and your trading strategy remains stable in the long term.

With the new version 1.1 the PropProtector EA now monitors all open charts and all open trades at once and therefore only needs to be installed in one chart.



Main features:



Daily loss limit

Set a maximum loss limit in percent (2% by default).

The EA continuously monitors your equity and automatically closes all open positions as soon as the set loss is exceeded.



Daily balance saving

Save your account balance at a specified time (01:00 by default).

The EA uses the saved balance as the basis for calculating losses and ensures that the data is retained even after the terminal is restarted.



Manual balance saving

Use an integrated button in the chart to save the current account balance manually at any time.

This function is ideal for reacting quickly to market changes and updating the loss calculation.

Real-time monitoring and feedback

The EA displays the current saved balance, the loss limit and the daily performance as a percentage directly in the chart.

This allows you to keep control of your account at all times.



Automatic closing of positions

As soon as the loss limit is reached, the EA automatically closes all open positions and prevents new trades from being opened on the same day.



Advantages:



Robust risk management: Prevent losses from getting out of control.

Security and stability: The EA reliably stores important data and restores it when required.

Ease of use: Simple configuration and intuitive operation make the PropProtector ideal for beginners and professionals.



Possible applications:



The PropProtector EA is the perfect solution for traders who need account protection and risk mitigation, especially for prop firm accounts where strict loss rules must be followed.



Leave nothing to chance - with PropProtector your account is in safe hands.

However, test the EA on a demo account beforehand!

