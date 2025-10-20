Grid Assistant Pro

Grid Assistant Pro - Advanced Grid Trading Management Tool

Overview

Grid Assistant Pro is a comprehensive grid trading management utility designed to simplify and automate unidirectional grid strategies on MetaTrader 4. It provides an intuitive visual dashboard with complete control over grid parameters, real-time risk monitoring, and advanced order management features.

________________________________________

Key Features

📊 Interactive Visual Dashboard

  • Real-time KPI Monitoring: Balance, Equity, Open P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin
  • Visual Risk Display: Max Loss in $ calculated automatically from Max DD %
  • Live Grid Status: Open orders count, pending orders, total orders placed
  • On-Chart Level Lines: Visual representation of all grid levels with lot sizes
🎯 Smart Grid Creation
  • Instant Market Entry: First order opens immediately at market price
  • Automated Limit Orders: Subsequent levels placed as pending limit orders
  • Flexible Configuration: Up to 50 levels with customizable distance between levels
  • Martingale Support: Progressive lot sizing with configurable multiplier (1.0x - 5.0x)
  • Individual SL/TP: Each level has its own Stop Loss and Take Profit
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
  • Max Drawdown Protection: Automatic closure of all positions when DD % threshold is reached
  • Max Loss Display: Real-time calculation showing maximum loss in account currency
  • Margin Check: Pre-validation before grid creation to prevent margin calls
  • Parameter Validation: Automatic check against broker's minimum stop level requirements
⚙️ Order Management Functions
  • Trailing Stop
  • Distance-based trailing with configurable start point (in pips)
  • Step-based movement for precise control
  • Automatic break-even buffer to protect profits

Break-Even Function

  • One-click break-even for all open positions
  • Configurable buffer above/below entry price
  • Prevents turning profitable trades into losses
Selective Closing
  • Close all positions (market + pending)
  • Close only profitable positions
  • Maintains pending orders while closing market orders
Grid Reversal
  • Automatic reversal: closes current grid and opens opposite direction
  • Manual direction toggle when no grid is active
  • Preserves all parameters during reversal

🌍 Universal Compatibility

  • Multi-Symbol Support: Works on all Forex pairs, metals, indices, and crypto
  • Broker-Agnostic: Compatible with 4-digit and 5-digit brokers
  • Automatic Pip Calculation: Correctly handles different decimal formats (2, 3, 4, 5 digits)
  • Stop Level Compliance: Validates parameters against broker requirements

________________________________________

Technical Specifications

Grid Parameters

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 - broker max (configurable)
  • Grid Levels: 1 - 50 levels
  • Distance Between Levels: 5 - unlimited pips
  • Stop Loss: 5 - unlimited pips per level
  • Take Profit: 5 - unlimited pips per level
  • Martingale Factor: 1.0 - 5.0x
Risk Parameters
  • Max Drawdown: 1% - 50% (automatic protection)
  • Max Daily Loss: Tracked for daily risk monitoring
  • Margin Safety: 150% margin requirement validation

Trailing Stop

  • Start Point: 0 - unlimited pips (when to start trailing)
  • Step Size: 1 - unlimited pips (movement increment)
  • Break-Even Buffer: 0 - unlimited pips (safety margin)

________________________________________

How It Works

Creating a Grid

1. Configure Parameters: Set base lots, levels, distance, SL, TP via dashboard inputs

2. Choose Direction: Click "BUY Grid" or "SELL Grid" button

3. Automatic Execution:

  • Level 0: Opens immediately as market order
  • Levels 1-N: Placed as limit orders below (BUY) or above (SELL) current price

4. Visual Confirmation: Level lines appear on chart with lot sizes


Advantages

✅ No Manual Calculations: Automatic lot sizing with martingale

✅ Visual Control: See all levels and parameters on chart

✅ Risk Protection: Max DD stops losses before margin call

✅ Flexible Management: Close all, close profitable, or reverse direction

✅ Time Saving: One-click grid creation vs manual order placement

✅ Error Prevention: Parameter validation prevents broker rejections

✅ Universal: Works on any instrument with any broker

✅ Transparent: Real-time display of risk, profit, and exposure





































Altri dall’autore
Quantum Edge Basic
Alessandro De Cristofaro
1 (1)
Experts
Quantum Edge is a structured and reliable Expert Advisor specifically designed for the EURCAD currency pair on the M30 timeframe . This EA is developed to operate within defined market conditions and integrates key technical mechanisms for trade management and execution. The system monitors the market in real time, applying internal checks on spread and margin before executing trades. All orders are managed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and additional protections such as Tra
FREE
GoldenVault
Alessandro De Cristofaro
Experts
Introducing Golden Vault, the Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for astute gold ( XAUUSD ) trading on M5 timeframes. This sophisticated tool moves beyond simple trend following, employing the robust combination of Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages to dissect market movements with precision. What truly distinguishes Golden Vault is its strategic integration of Orderblock zones into its analysis, providing an extra layer of accuracy for optimal trade entries. Built upon a dependable and th
Quantum Nova EA
Alessandro De Cristofaro
Experts
Quantum Nova EA is a professional   Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and advanced risk management. Built with cutting-edge algorithms and enhanced with proprietary features, Quantum Nova EA delivers institutional-grade trading capabilities to MetaTrader 4 platforms. Quantum Nova EA unlocks the full potential of algorithmic trading with advanced features including the revolutionary Profit Booster technology , flexible volume management options (percentage-ba
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione