Enthiran Slave CopyTrader MT4 EA

📈 Enthiran CopyTrader for MT4 – Slave Trade Copier

Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed

Enthiran CopyTrader is a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor that allows you to replicate trades from one MetaTrader 4 account (Master) to one or multiple accounts (Slaves) with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed.

Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchronization across accounts with minimal delay and maximum accuracy.

.Slave Version is available for FREE - Link

🔧 Key Features:

  •  Master & Slave Modes: Choose the role within the EA – act as a trade sender or receiver.

  •  Cross-Broker & Cross-Symbol Copying: Supports different brokers, suffixes (e.g., XAUUSDm → XAUUSD.c), and symbol names.

  •  Equity-Based Lot Adjustment: Slave adjusts lot sizes automatically based on Master-Slave equity ratio.

  •  Pending Order Mirroring: Supports copying of limit, stop, and stop-limit orders.

  •  Order Modifications: Changes to SL/TP on Master are reflected in Slave in real-time.

  •  Magic Number Isolation: Each trade is tracked using a unique magic number for clean trade management.

  •  Text File Sync Method: Works via shared .txt file – perfect for LAN/VPS setups or bridging across accounts on the same PC.

  •  Orphan Trade Cleanup: Automatically detects and removes stale or unmatched trades from Slave.

⚙️ How It Works:

  1. Master EA sends trade data to a shared file ( CopyTraderMaster.txt ).

  2. Slave EA reads the file and mirrors the trades based on lot size ratio and symbol mapping.

  3. Roles are defined via input parameter – you only need one EA to serve both Master and Slave roles.




Prodotti consigliati
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicatori
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Copy MT4 simply
VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
4 (1)
Utilità
A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer. Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts. The principle of operation: On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set. On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client. In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilità
Puoi aprire un trade manualmente (one click) e questo EA penserà a posizionare SL E TP. SL e TP vengono inseriti in base ai Pips che specifichi nella schermata di input. Puoi anche scegliere SL e TP monetari. SL e TP vengono definiti in base al prezzo medio ponderato (PMC), quindi se apri una nuova operazione SL e TP verranno aggiornati in base al nuovo PMC. Il PMC non è unico, ma differenziato tra operazioni buy e operazioni sell (informazione utile solo se apri operazioni di segno opposto sul
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicatori
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Mt4 Follow Mt4 Receiver
Wen Huang
Utilità
1. Questo sistema documentario è un sistema documentario locale, cioè il trasmettitore e il ricevitore devono funzionare sullo stesso computer. Poiché il conto MT4 / 5 può essere registrato contemporaneamente su più computer, è necessario solo inviare la password di conto in sola lettura al cliente. La merchandising locale è molto veloce e stabile perché non coinvolge la rete. 2. Attualmente è l'estremità di ricezione. Quando si carica il grafico, è necessario cambiare il "trasmettitore" nel p
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilità
Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT4: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 4. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
4.75 (4)
Experts
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
FREE
Intraday Intensity Index
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
Indicatori
Dopo 7 anni, ho deciso di rilasciare alcuni dei miei indicatori e EA gratuitamente. Se li trovate utili, per favore  Mostrate il vostro supporto con una valutazione a 5 stelle! Il vostro feedback mantiene in arrivo gli strumenti gratuiti! Vedi anche gli altri miei strumenti gratuiti qui _________________________________ Indice di Intensità Intraday (III) per un'Analisi Forex Accurata L'Indice di Intensità Intraday, sviluppato con cura in MQL4, è uno strumento all'avanguardia pr
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilità
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
PZ Easy Trading EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Utilità
Un semplice assistente commerciale che permette di acquistare e vendere facilmente con la leva desiderata. È stato creato per l'eventuale trader o principiante e ispirato a piattaforme di trading popolari basate sul Web come eToro o Binary.com. È dotato di una serie di pulsanti di trading che implementano diverse opzioni di leva e un pulsante aggiuntivo per chiudere tutte le operazioni. Tutte le operazioni sono piazzate con uno stop loss in base alla leva utilizzata. Sarà particolarmente utile
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.56 (9)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
SX Theme Setter MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilità
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicatori
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicatori
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilità
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicatori
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilità
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilità
Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilità
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilità
COPIATRICE COMMERCIALE - PASSWORD INVESTITORE - COPY TRADE - PIATTAFORMA CROSS MT4 x MT5 Nota: sono necessari sia "Mirror Copier Master" sull'account master che sarà seguito dall'account cliente sia "Mirror Copier Client" sull'account cliente che seguirà l'account master Blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 COME FUNZIONA : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M Versione MT4 Maestro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Cliente: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pr
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni  
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilità
SAFETYLOCK è lo strumento ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere le proprie operazioni da improvvise inversioni di mercato, impostando automaticamente un ordine opposto per ogni posizione aperta. Quando un trader o un EA apre una nuova posizione, SAFETYLOCK crea immediatamente un ordine in sospeso opposto. N el caso in cui la posizione inizi a generare perdite, l'ordine pendente viene attivato, bloccando la posizione e limitando così le perdite potenziali. Questo EA offre una gamma compl
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Utilità
Soluzione professionale per la copia delle operazioni tra terminali. RS Trade Copier è un sistema affidabile e versatile per copiare operazioni di trading tra terminali MetaTrader 4. Il programma è adatto sia ai trader esperti e ai servizi di segnali, sia agli investitori privati. Permette di trasferire segnali da uno o più fornitori a uno o più clienti con alta precisione e ritardi minimi. Supporta sia una configurazione automatica semplice che una configurazione manuale avanzata. Non interferi
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT4 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 4. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultare
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Altri dall’autore
Enthiran MT5 Slave CopyTrader
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Utilità
Enthiran Slave CopyTrader for MT5 Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor that allows you to replicate trades from one MetaTrader 5 account (Master) to one or multiple accounts (Slaves) with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. To download Master Copier visit this link Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchroni
FREE
Enthiran MT4
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Experts
Powerful Trend-Following HFT Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD   Enthiran   is an advanced MT4 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, consistency, and smart automation. Built on a   proprietary candlestick-based trend-following strategy , Enthiran uses a   unique data formula   to identify high-probability trade setups — delivering robust performance across volatile markets. Instructions: Symbol:  XAUUSD Timeframe:  M15 Recommended deposit: $300 Do follow  https://www.mql5
Enthiran Master CopyTrader MT4 EA
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Utilità
Enthiran CopyTrader for MT4 – Master Trade Copier Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader   is a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor that allows you to   replicate trades from one MetaTrader 4 account (Master)   to   one or multiple accounts (Slaves)   with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchronization across
GoldXpert
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Experts
GoldXpert EA – Multi-Strategy Gold Trading Expert Advisor GoldXpert EA is a powerful and fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. It integrates multiple trading strategies, including trend following, scalping, breakout, and mean reversion, to adapt to various market conditions. GoldXpert EA is perfect for traders looking for a smart, adaptive, and profitable gold trading solution.  Trades only XAUUSD. Works well in TF - M30 & in 3 Decimal platforms Minimum Deposit: $30
Enthiran
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Experts
Potente Expert Advisor HFT di Scalping con Strategia Trend-Following per XAUUSD Enthiran è un Expert Advisor avanzato per MetaTrader 5, progettato per i trader che cercano precisione, coerenza e automazione intelligente. Basato su una strategia proprietaria di trend-following fondata sull’analisi dei pattern delle candele, Enthiran utilizza una formula dati unica per individuare configurazioni di trading ad alta probabilità — garantendo performance solide anche in mercati altamente volatili.
Enthiran MT5 Copy Trader
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Utilità
Enthiran CopyTrader for MT5 – Master Trade Copier Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor that allows you to replicate trades from one MetaTrader 5 account (Master) to one or multiple accounts (Slaves) with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchronization across accounts w
Angelithm AI
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Experts
Turn Gold Volatility into Profits — 24/7. AI-powered XAUUSD bot with multi-strategy engine, precision SL/TP, and 10+ years of trading experience behind it. Grew a 10K USC account to 50K USC — now it’s your turn. Minimum Investment: $300 or 10000 USC Timeframe: H1 Symbol: Only Gold / XAUUSD We have clubbed all strategies and fine tuned the target levels. We use AI to calculate target & stop levels. We convert all indicators pattern trading signals into profit making trades.  It has to be connec
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione