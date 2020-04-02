Heiken Scalper

Heiken Scalper EA 

Overview

Heiken Scalper EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and its variants on low timeframes (M1–M15). This EA combines a custom Heiken Ashi indicator with a grid martingale scalping strategy to capitalize on short-term price movements. Optimized for fast-paced trading, it includes robust risk management, a news filter, and an interactive dashboard, making it ideal for traders seeking efficient gold market strategies.

Key Features

1. Custom Heiken Ashi Indicator

  • Uses a tailored Heiken Ashi calculation to identify bullish (green) or bearish (red) candles for precise trade entries.
  • Integrates ATR (Average True Range) for volatility-adjusted signals, enhancing reliability.

2. Grid Martingale Strategy

  • Opens additional positions at configurable grid steps (default: 250 pips) when the market moves against the initial trade.
  • Applies a Martingale multiplier (default: 2.0) to increase lot sizes, aiming for quick loss recovery.
  • Limits grid size with a maximum order cap (default: 10).

3. Dynamic Drawdown Recovery

  • Adjusts basket take-profit dynamically based on the worst floating drawdown, using a configurable DDRecoveryFactor (default: 50%) to boost profitability.

4. Risk Management

  • Basket Stop Loss/Take Profit (USD): Closes positions at set profit (default: $10) or loss thresholds.
  • Drawdown Protection: Closes positions or pauses trading if drawdown exceeds a percentage (default: 80%).
  • Cooldown Period: Pauses trading post-basket closure (default: disabled).
  • Spread/Slippage Filters: Avoids trading during high spreads (default: 30 points) or excessive slippage (default: 20 points).

5. News Filter

  • Pauses trading during high-impact news events (e.g., NFP, CPI) affecting XAUUSD or related currencies.
  • Configurable look-up period, pause/resume times, and news keywords.

6. Interactive Dashboard

  • Displays real-time data: EA status, basket profit, open positions, Heiken Ashi signal, spread, drawdown, and cooldown status.
  • Includes buttons to Close Basket, Close Buys, or Close Sells for manual control.

7. Symbol-Specific Design

  • Optimized for XAUUSD variants; displays a warning if attached to other symbols.

Input Parameters

  • Timeframe: M1–M15 (default: M1).
  • Lot Size: 0.01 (default).
  • Grid Step: 250 pips (default).
  • Martingale Multiplier: 2.0 (default).
  • Basket Take Profit/Stop Loss: $10/Disabled (default).
  • Max Orders: 10 (default).
  • ATR Period: 14 (default).
  • Drawdown Protection: 80% max, close all/pause (default: off).
  • News Filter: Enabled, 2-day lookup, 15-minute pause/resume (default).

Trading Strategy

  • Entry: Opens buy/sell positions on bullish/bearish Heiken Ashi signals, adding grid orders as price moves.
  • Exit: Closes basket at dynamic take-profit or stop-loss, followed by a cooldown.
  • Risk Controls: Spread, slippage, news, and drawdown filters ensure safe trading.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD or variants.
  • Account: ECN, low-spread, $1,000+ balance.
  • Broker: Low spreads, fast execution.

Risk Disclaimer

Grid martingale strategies carry high risk. Test on a demo account first and use conservative settings to manage drawdown.

Conclusion

Heiken Scalper EA offers a powerful, user-friendly solution for XAUUSD scalping, blending precise entries, dynamic profit targeting, and robust risk controls. Ideal for traders seeking fast, efficient gold trading.

DISABLE COOL DOWN TO GET THE BEST OUT OF EA
