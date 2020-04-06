Overview

Heiken Scalper EA

Heiken Scalper EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and its variants on low timeframes (M1–M15). This EA combines a custom Heiken Ashi indicator with a grid martingale scalping strategy to capitalize on short-term price movements. Optimized for fast-paced trading, it includes robust risk management, a news filter, and an interactive dashboard, making it ideal for traders seeking efficient gold market strategies.

Key Features

1. Custom Heiken Ashi Indicator

Uses a tailored Heiken Ashi calculation to identify bullish (green) or bearish (red) candles for precise trade entries.

Integrates ATR (Average True Range) for volatility-adjusted signals, enhancing reliability.

2. Grid Martingale Strategy

Opens additional positions at configurable grid steps (default: 250 pips) when the market moves against the initial trade.

Applies a Martingale multiplier

(default: 2.0) to increase lot sizes, aiming for quick loss recovery. Limits grid size with a maximum order cap (default: 10).

3. Dynamic Drawdown Recovery

Adjusts basket take-profit dynamically based on the worst floating drawdown, using a configurable DDRecoveryFactor (default: 50%) to boost profitability.

4. Risk Management

Basket Stop Loss/Take Profit (USD) : Closes positions at set profit (default: $10) or loss thresholds.

: Closes positions at set profit (default: $10) or loss thresholds. Drawdown Protection : Closes positions or pauses trading if drawdown exceeds a percentage (default: 80%).

: Closes positions or pauses trading if drawdown exceeds a percentage (default: 80%). Cooldown Period : Pauses trading post-basket closure (default: disabled).

: Pauses trading post-basket closure (default: disabled). Spread/Slippage Filters: Avoids trading during high spreads (default: 30 points) or excessive slippage (default: 20 points).

5. News Filter

Pauses trading during high-impact news events (e.g., NFP, CPI) affecting XAUUSD or related currencies.

Configurable look-up period, pause/resume times, and news keywords.

6. Interactive Dashboard

Displays real-time data: EA status, basket profit, open positions, Heiken Ashi signal, spread, drawdown, and cooldown status.

Includes buttons to Close Basket, Close Buys, or Close Sells for manual control.

7. Symbol-Specific Design

Optimized for XAUUSD variants; displays a warning if attached to other symbols.

Input Parameters

Timeframe : M1–M15 (default: M1).

: M1–M15 (default: M1). Lot Size : 0.01 (default).

: 0.01 (default). Grid Step : 250 pips (default).

: 250 pips (default). Martingale Multiplier : 2.0 (default).

: 2.0 (default). Basket Take Profit/Stop Loss : $10/Disabled (default).

: $10/Disabled (default). Max Orders : 10 (default).

: 10 (default). ATR Period : 14 (default).

: 14 (default). Drawdown Protection : 80% max, close all/pause (default: off).

: 80% max, close all/pause (default: off). News Filter: Enabled, 2-day lookup, 15-minute pause/resume (default).

Trading Strategy

Entry : Opens buy/sell positions on bullish/bearish Heiken Ashi signals, adding grid orders as price moves.

: Opens buy/sell positions on bullish/bearish Heiken Ashi signals, adding grid orders as price moves. Exit : Closes basket at dynamic take-profit or stop-loss, followed by a cooldown.

: Closes basket at dynamic take-profit or stop-loss, followed by a cooldown. Risk Controls: Spread, slippage, news, and drawdown filters ensure safe trading.

Recommended Setup

Symbol : XAUUSD or variants.

: XAUUSD or variants. Account : ECN, low-spread, $1,000+ balance.

: ECN, low-spread, $1,000+ balance. Broker: Low spreads, fast execution.

Risk Disclaimer

Grid martingale strategies carry high risk. Test on a demo account first and use conservative settings to manage drawdown.

Conclusion

Heiken Scalper EA offers a powerful, user-friendly solution for XAUUSD scalping, blending precise entries, dynamic profit targeting, and robust risk controls. Ideal for traders seeking fast, efficient gold trading.