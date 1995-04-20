The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a professional analytical tool designed to reveal relative strength and weakness across major currencies and Gold in a single, unified view. Instead of focusing on one symbol at a time, the indicator evaluates multiple instruments simultaneously and plots smooth strength lines in a separate window, making cross-market comparison fast and intuitive.

Each colored line represents a currency’s aggregated performance over the selected analysis period. Values above the zero line indicate relative strength, while values below zero reflect weakness. The built-in zero line acts as a neutral balance point, helping traders quickly identify dominance shifts and momentum changes. An optional on-chart values panel ranks currencies in real time, allowing instant recognition of the strongest and weakest instruments without scanning multiple charts.

The indicator offers extensive flexibility. Traders can enable or disable individual currencies, adjust colors, control smoothing, and limit calculations to only the currencies involved in the current chart. This makes it suitable for both broad market analysis and focused pair-specific decision making. Performance-oriented options such as new-bar calculation and maximum bars processing ensure smooth operation even on lower timeframes.

How to Use

• Identify strong vs. weak currencies: Look for wide separation between strength lines. Pairs combining the strongest and weakest currencies often offer the clearest directional opportunities.

• Confirm trend bias: Trade in the direction of currencies that remain consistently above or below the zero line.

• Spot early shifts: Crossovers near the zero line can signal changing market conditions.

• Filter trades: Use the strength ranking panel as a directional filter alongside your existing strategy.

This indicator is best used as a confirmation and market-selection tool, enhancing trade quality without exposing or relying on internal calculation logic.