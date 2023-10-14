Possibility 75%, the indicator analyzes the current market to determine short (small dot), middle (circle with a dot inside) and long (cross with a circle and a dot inside) trends.

Next level of trend trading here.

Wingdings characters of Aqua color represents the beginning of the UP trend. Wingdings characters of Orange color represents the beginning of the DOWN trend.

Possibility 75% Indicator will improve your trading in the world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.