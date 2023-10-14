Possibility 75
- Indicatori
- Leonid Basis
- Versione: 4.5
- Attivazioni: 5
Next level of trend trading here.
Possibility 75%, the indicator analyzes the current market to determine short (small dot), middle (circle with a dot inside) and long (cross with a circle and a dot inside) trends.
Wingdings characters of Aqua color represents the beginning of the UP trend. Wingdings characters of Orange color represents the beginning of the DOWN trend.
Possibility 75% Indicator will improve your trading in the world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.