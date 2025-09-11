Elsna Moving Average MT5

This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots **three moving averages** on the price chart:

1. **Two main MAs (Fast & Slow)**: These are displayed as lines (blue and red) with a colored fill between them. The fill visually represents the gap between these two moving averages.

2. **A third MA (MA3)**: This appears as a single gold-colored line without any filling, providing an additional reference point.

Traders can use this indicator to:
- Identify trend direction (when lines are stacked in order)
- Spot potential crossover signals (when lines cross each other)
- Gauge market momentum (based on the spacing between lines)

The fill between the fast and slow MA makes it easy to visualize when the market is expanding or contracting in volatility.
Filtro:
Tyros Refa
18
Tyros Refa 2025.09.23 06:47 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Raymond Edusei
912
Risposta dello sviluppatore Raymond Edusei 2025.09.23 07:07
thank you xD
Rispondi alla recensione