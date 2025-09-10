Elsna Dashboard

This is an **MT4 Indicator called “Elsna Dashboard”**, designed as a **monitoring dashboard**. Its main functions are:

**1. Dashboard Display**

* Shows key account info:

  * Balance & Equity
  * Floating Profit/Loss
  * Floating Pips
  * Number of open trades
  * Spread
  * Total lot size
  * Duration of the oldest trade
* Automatically positions and color-codes these values.

 **2. Trade Alerts**

* Plays a sound when a trade opens or closes.

 **3. History Recording**

* Records balance and equity over time at a set interval (`RecordInterval`).

 **4. Mini Chart**

* Displays a small chart showing balance and equity changes over time.
* Bars are color-coded: green for gain, red for loss.
* Includes a simple grid and legend.

 **5. Utility Functions**

calculates total pips for open trades.
sums the lots of all open trades for the current symbol.
 shows how long the oldest trade has been open.

---

In short: it’s a **visual dashboard EA** that tracks account performance, trade stats, and displays a mini chart, with sound alerts for trade activity.
the record starts at 1800, but you can change it to 1 for one (1) second
the spacing between the line is 6, but you can change it to 10 or any number you like.
all the colors are customizable.

good luck and happy trading!

