Elsna Alert

Elsna Alert (MT4 EA) is a lightweight Expert Advisor that monitors your trading account in real time and alerts you whenever a trade is opened or closed.

It uses MetaTrader 5’s built-in OnTradeTransaction event to instantly detect any new executed deals—manual or automated—and plays a custom sound for each event.
You can choose whether it tracks all symbols or only the chart’s symbol.

Key features:

  • Instant audio alert when a trade opens or closes.

  • Works with both manual and EA-driven trades.

  • Optional filtering by current symbol.


