Donchian Trend Histogram

Donchian channels are a tool in technical analysis used to determine the relative volatility of a market and the potential for price breakouts.

Can help identify potential breakouts and reversals in price, which are the moments when traders are called on to make strategic decisions. These strategies can help you capitalize on price trends while having pre-defined entry and exit points to secure gains or limit losses. Using the Donchian channel can thus be part of a disciplined approach to managing trades.

When the price breaks above the upper Donchian channel, the indicator is green. When the price falls below the lower Donchian channel, the indicator will be red.

