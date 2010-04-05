



Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO)

Smarter Trading. Less Stress. Full Automation.

Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting.

The Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) is a professional-grade multi-market trading robot built for Forex, XAUUSD (Gold), Crypto, and CFDs. Powered by Adaptive ATR-based breakout logic, it combines precision entries with advanced risk controls to help traders automate their strategies across multiple asset classes.

Whether you’re a manual trader seeking execution support or a fully automated strategy enthusiast, this EA is built for performance and reliability.

🔹 Key Features:

ATR-Based Breakout Engine : Dynamic breakout zones calculated from live volatility (ATR).

Two-Per-Side Order Policy : Smart control over active and pending orders to reduce risk.

Adaptive Reseed System : Cancels and replaces orders when volatility changes significantly.

Comprehensive Safety Nets : Spread filters to avoid slippage Auto-recovery from broker rejections (ERR133 fallback) Daily P&L guard and capital protection

Break-Even & Trailing Stop : Auto-lock profits and trail positions as the market moves.

Session-Aware Execution : Optimized for Forex sessions and high-volatility Crypto markets.

Persistence Engine: Automatically restores trade management after MT4/MT5 restart or connection loss.

📊 Supported Markets:

XAUUSD (Gold) – Fully optimized for Gold volatility.

Major Forex Pairs – EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other liquid pairs.

Cryptocurrencies – BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and other major crypto pairs.

CFDs & Indices – Adaptive ATR logic works for trending assets.

⚙️ Inputs (Fully Customizable):

Lot size, risk allocation per trade

ATR period, multiplier, and breakout thresholds

Break-even activation levels

Trailing stop configuration

Daily drawdown and profit guard

AutoTrade ON/OFF toggle for full control

🧩 Who is it for?

Beginners : Plug-and-play defaults, safe position sizing, intuitive dashboard.

Advanced Traders: Full customization, scaling strategies, and cross-market automation.

🔒 License & Support:

License tied to Account + Server

Includes step-by-step installation guide and 1-year free updates

Exclusive access to a Telegram support & trading community

🚀 Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) brings professional breakout automation to Forex, Crypto, and Gold trading.

Install in minutes, customize risk, and let your trades run with precision!







