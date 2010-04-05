Hybrid EA


Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO)

Smarter Trading. Less Stress. Full Automation.

Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting.

The Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) is a professional-grade multi-market trading robot built for Forex, XAUUSD (Gold), Crypto, and CFDs. Powered by Adaptive ATR-based breakout logic, it combines precision entries with advanced risk controls to help traders automate their strategies across multiple asset classes.

Whether you’re a manual trader seeking execution support or a fully automated strategy enthusiast, this EA is built for performance and reliability.

🔹 Key Features:

  • ATR-Based Breakout Engine: Dynamic breakout zones calculated from live volatility (ATR).

  • Two-Per-Side Order Policy: Smart control over active and pending orders to reduce risk.

  • Adaptive Reseed System: Cancels and replaces orders when volatility changes significantly.

  • Comprehensive Safety Nets:

    • Spread filters to avoid slippage

    • Auto-recovery from broker rejections (ERR133 fallback)

    • Daily P&L guard and capital protection

  • Break-Even & Trailing Stop: Auto-lock profits and trail positions as the market moves.

  • Session-Aware Execution: Optimized for Forex sessions and high-volatility Crypto markets.

  • Persistence Engine: Automatically restores trade management after MT4/MT5 restart or connection loss.

📊 Supported Markets:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – Fully optimized for Gold volatility.

  • Major Forex Pairs – EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other liquid pairs.

  • Cryptocurrencies – BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and other major crypto pairs.

  • CFDs & Indices – Adaptive ATR logic works for trending assets.

⚙️ Inputs (Fully Customizable):

  • Lot size, risk allocation per trade

  • ATR period, multiplier, and breakout thresholds

  • Break-even activation levels

  • Trailing stop configuration

  • Daily drawdown and profit guard

  • AutoTrade ON/OFF toggle for full control

🧩 Who is it for?

  • Beginners: Plug-and-play defaults, safe position sizing, intuitive dashboard.

  • Advanced Traders: Full customization, scaling strategies, and cross-market automation.

🔒 License & Support:

  • License tied to Account + Server

  • Includes step-by-step installation guide and 1-year free updates

  • Exclusive access to a Telegram support & trading community

🚀 Benj Hybrid EA (ATR-BO) brings professional breakout automation to Forex, Crypto, and Gold trading.
Install in minutes, customize risk, and let your trades run with precision!



Prodotti consigliati
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automatizza la tua strategia Fimathe su MT4: commercia con efficienza e precisione Descrizione: La strategia Fimathe è ampiamente riconosciuta per la sua redditività, ma è anche nota per richiedere lunghe ore di monitoraggio di mercato. Per affrontare questo problema, presentiamo Fimathe MT4, un robot che automatizza l'esecuzione della tua strategia. Come funziona: Fimathe MT4 opera in modalità "semiautomatica". Effettui la tua analisi e il robot esegue le operazioni in base ad essa. Vantaggi
ProTradeBot
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
ProTradeBot is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a trade when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable trades. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trad
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Alphabet AI MT4
Sergei Pomytkin
Experts
Alphabet AI è un consulente che opera secondo la strategia di mean reversion, ovvero sfrutta la proprietà naturale dei mercati di tornare ai loro valori medi dopo forti deviazioni. L'algoritmo analizza costantemente il prezzo attuale dell'asset, confrontandolo con i livelli medi calcolati. Quando il prezzo si discosta significativamente dal suo valore medio, il consulente lo interpreta come un segnale d'azione: quando il limite superiore viene superato, apre posizioni corte, aspettandosi un cal
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
Finance Craft mt4
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Finance Craft bot is suitable for everyone who was looking for a universal scalpel but cannot dwell on a specific product, because in all of them it notices flaws or does not understand the trading strategy. For those who fall into this category of searchers, there is good news - this bot is for you! In the description presented below, only essential information will be provided, and nothing superfluous. The first important point is that the bot works on both Netting and Hedging account typ
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
CyberCore EA MT4
Eduard Nagayev
Experts
Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Ssm X
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
SSM is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a deal while achieving a positive progression of profitability of several points, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening losing trades. The adviser contains special utilitarian macros and installations that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of trade profitability. The mechanics of
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
AutoBBbot v1
Ulugbek Sadullaev
Experts
Здравствуйте уважаемые автотрейдеры. Представляю Вам полностью автоматизированного торгового советника    AutoBBbot v1. Данный торговый советник открывает ордер по сигналу Bolinger Bands. Рекомендую торговать советником на индексах # NASDAQ_m , # DJI 30_m  и  # SP 500_m у брокера Freshforex на счетах Market Pro . Если Вы купите прямо сейчас этот советник за эту сумму, то я Вам абсолютно бесплатно отдам нового советника " AutoBBbot v0.4". После покупки свяжитесь со мной через электронную почту: s
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
HERO Time USDJPY
Yang Shu Shen Chuan
Experts
Grazie per l'interesse dimostrato verso "HERO_Time_USDJPY". Si tratta di un EA con caratteristiche peculiari per il momento di ingresso: Utilizzabile con un piccolo capitale Posizioni mantenute per poche ore Può essere completamente lasciato in modalità automatica Impostazioni facili da comprendere È un EA che vorrai aggiungere al tuo portafoglio, quindi prenditi il tuo tempo per leggere attentamente. Panoramica di "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Possibilità di trading con 1.000 USD per 0,27 lotti. Utilizzo
Trailing Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Momentum Open
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Momentum Open  Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Open  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Open  also has several filters, based on deviation from standard
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
HedgingMartingale MT4
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.42 (12)
Experts
HedgingMartingale EA Conti raccomandati: Standard ad alta leva, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading che combina hedging e gestione intelligente del rischio con la strategia Martingale. È progettato per fornire prestazioni stabili in condizioni di mercato forti dove non è possibile prevedere la direzione del trend. Quando si utilizza un file set appropriato, può funzionare su qualsiasi strumento. I risultati di ottimizzazione hanno fornito prestazioni di successo su strum
FREE
Winex AI
Timur Khal'metov
Experts
Winex AI   è un moderno robot di trading creato da un team di specialisti esperti con molti anni di esperienza. L'algoritmo si basa su tecnologie avanzate di intelligenza artificiale: il consulente utilizza due reti neurali profonde parallele: una è responsabile dell'apertura delle negoziazioni e l'altra del calcolo della redditività e della chiusura delle negoziazioni. Il consulente opera secondo la strategia classica, con una sola transazione sempre aperta per ogni coppia di valute, con un l
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
DSvoltage
Aliaksei Karalkou
Experts
The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator. The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator. The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders.  There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit. It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time. Metod_1                                            Marcet order Metod_2                         
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor Mt4
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilità
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
DJ Rider Velocity
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
DJ Velocity Rider M15 — Ride the Pulse of Dow Jones DJ Velocity Rider is a next-generation trading strategy developed specifically for the Dow Jones (US30) on the 15-minute timeframe. It intelligently detects shifts in market momentum and executes high-probability trades with precision. With adaptive trailing mechanisms, smart Friday closure management, and optimized risk controls, DJ Velocity Rider maximizes opportunities while minimizing exposure. Built for traders who demand speed, control, a
MamyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
BabyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
EA Apache Gold MT4
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
O Apache Expert Advisor 1.0 é um robô que opera no ativo GOLD/XAUUSD utilizando estratégias baseadas em médias móveis e gestão de risco com Martingale. Ele combina múltiplas médias móveis em diferentes timeframes para identificar potenciais pontos de rompimento no mercado. O robô verifica as condições de preço e, ao detectar rompimentos para cima ou para baixo, abre ordens de compra ou venda automaticamente, sempre respeitando os parâmetros definidos. Principais Funcionalidades: Médias Móveis e
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art trading advisor - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies: Developed throu
NightVision EA
Alexander Kalinkin
4.11 (27)
Experts
NightVision EA  - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation. Live signal for NightVision EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78 Ask me for   the   recommended FX
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
Rango Gold MT4
Mehdi Safar
Experts
The price of this expert will increase with each update. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations i
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessenza di un approccio complesso, il cui obiettivo principale è un guadagno a lungo termine e realistico con rischi minimi per il trader. La base sono i concetti avanzati di trading in combinazione con l'apprendimento automatico, che si potenziano efficacemente a vicenda. Un'altra caratteristica unica è che il sistema non ha bisogno di essere ottimizzato, poiché questa funzione è affidata ai miei server. Il sistema implementa un trading conservativo e a lungo termine con minime perdite
Titan Gold AI
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Experts
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Key Features Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD). Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York. Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts. Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protec
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Altri dall’autore
Benj autotrend switch EA
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ Auto Switch Trend Grid Catch trends, not noise. A professional grid-on-trend robot that maps volatility to timeframe and keeps risk under control with a built-in Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions, and seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid – 5 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed. Mapped volatility – ATR mapping (M15→H1, H1→H4, H4→
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting. Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade automation with manual precision control . Whether you
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione