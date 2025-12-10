Hello, Trader! Are you searching for an EA that trades with the precision of an investor and the intelligence of automation?

If yes, welcome to the future of trading.

The Elirox Trading EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for traders who demand excellence, precision, and long-term consistency. Built on advanced AI Reversal Intelligence, it analyzes market structure, identifies key turning points, and executes trades only under the most favorable conditions.

Tailored for AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD, this system combines stability, control, and growth — redefining what intelligent trading truly means.

Live Tracking:

Monitor real-time performance: (Click Here)

Key Features

Advanced Multi-Market Optimization

Tested and refined across multiple market phases to ensure stability, adaptability, and consistent performance, even during high volatility.

AI-Powered Reversal Algorithm

Proprietary AI logic that predicts potential reversal zones with exceptional precision, ensuring smarter entries and well-managed exposure.

Elegant and User-Friendly Interface

Designed for traders of all experience levels. Simple setup, professional execution, and effortless operation.

Intelligent Drawdown Protection

Automatically pauses trading when the drawdown limit is reached, protecting your account during unstable conditions.

Smart Recovery Technology

A built-in self-healing mechanism that gradually restores account balance after adverse movements, promoting consistent recovery.

Dynamic Money Management

Adjusts lot sizes in real time based on account balance or equity, providing professional-level risk control with zero manual effort.

Volatility Shield Mechanism

Actively monitors market volatility and deactivates aggressive trading during unstable periods to preserve account stability.

Precision Grid Intelligence

A refined grid strategy that activates only when optimal conditions are met, maximizing opportunity while minimizing unnecessary exposure.

Optimized Timeframe

Specifically designed to perform best on the M15 timeframe.

Supported Currency Pairs

AUDCAD

AUDNZD

NZDCAD

Risk Management Levels

High Risk: 1000 (Not Recommended)

Medium Risk: 2000 (Download Setfile→)

Low Risk: 3000 (Download Setfile→)

Account Requirements

Minimum Capital: $5,000 – $10,000 (Higher capital improves consistency)

Leverage: 1:500

Recommended Broker: Low-spread ECN brokers such as IC Markets for optimal execution.

Performance Metrics

Maximum Drawdown: High Risk: Up to 75% Low Risk: Up to 25%

Trade Frequency: 1–3 trades per month, focusing only on high-quality setups.

Each trade is executed with discipline, precision, and logic — never random entries.

Installation Guide

Attach the EA to the M15 chart on AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. Choose your preferred risk level and load the correct set file. Restart MT4 at least three times to ensure full initialization.

Important Considerations

Ensure your account meets the recommended requirements for consistent results.

For setup files, documentation, and full details, visit the Elirox Trading EA on the MQL5 Market.

Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and within your financial capacity.

Why Choose Elirox Trading EA?

Precision. Discipline. Intelligence.

The Sapphire Trading System is not just an EA — it is a sophisticated trading framework built for traders who think strategically.

It doesn’t chase the market — it anticipates it.

It doesn’t gamble — it strategizes.

It doesn’t react — it plans ahead.

Every algorithm is designed to analyze, adapt, and protect your capital while pursuing steady, sustainable growth.

With the Elirox Trading EA, you are not just trading — you are mastering the art of intelligent investing.



The price of this robot will soon increase to 3000 USD! Don't miss the opportunity to get it at its current price.



