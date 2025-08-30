Smart Momentum Zones

PipsZenith Smart Money Momentum Zones (SM-MZ) v1.0

Brand: PipsZenith
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Type: Momentum / Smart Money / Swing Zone Indicator
Version: 1.0

Overview

Unlock the secrets of the market with PipsZenith SM-MZ, a revolutionary momentum-based indicator inspired by Smart Money and liquidity concepts. SM-MZ detects areas where momentum accelerates near swing highs and lows—highlighting potential explosive price zones before big market moves. Perfect for traders looking to anticipate breakouts, reversals, and liquidity grabs in a way that aligns with professional Smart Money Techniques (SMT/ICT).

Key Features

1. Smart Money Swing Zone Detection

  • Automatically identifies swing highs and lows over a user-defined period.

  • Highlights potential bullish or bearish zones where Smart Money activity may trigger price moves.

2. Momentum Acceleration Analysis

  • Measures momentum over a custom period to detect areas of acceleration.

  • Zones appear only when momentum exceeds the user-defined threshold, ensuring only the strongest setups are highlighted.

3. Visual Zone Highlighting

  • Bullish zones: green rectangles around swing lows.

  • Bearish zones: red rectangles around swing highs.

  • Customizable colors and sizes to match your chart style.

4. Optional Arrows

  • Add arrows to mark the direction of the momentum breakout.

  • Makes setups easy to spot at a glance.

5. Non-Annoying Alerts

  • Alerts trigger once per zone to prevent spamming.

  • Notifies you when a momentum zone is detected, keeping you informed without distraction.

6. Fully Customizable

  • Swing detection period ( SwingBars )

  • Momentum calculation period ( MomentumPeriod )

  • Momentum acceleration threshold ( MomentumThreshold )

  • Zone colors (Bullish/Bearish)

  • Arrows on/off, Alerts on/off

How It Works

  1. The indicator scans the chart for swing highs and lows.

  2. It calculates the momentum for each swing area.

  3. When momentum exceeds the set threshold near a swing, the indicator highlights a potential explosive zone.

  4. Optional arrows show direction of likely breakout, and alerts notify you once per event.

This method gives you a head start over retail traders by showing where liquidity grabs or Smart Money stops hunts are likely to happen.

Who Can Benefit

  • Day Traders: Quickly identify potential reversal and breakout zones.

  • Swing Traders: Spot optimal entry/exit areas based on momentum acceleration.

  • ICT/Smart Money Traders: Integrate with LGZ zones for a full Smart Money workflow.

Benefits

  • Saves time by highlighting key zones automatically.

  • Helps you trade with the Smart Money, not against it.

  • Provides early warnings before strong price moves.

  • Easy to use and fully adjustable for any trading style.

Inputs / Settings

Parameter Description Default
SwingBars Number of bars to define a swing high/low 5
MomentumPeriod Period used to calculate momentum 5
MomentumThreshold Multiplier to define momentum acceleration 1.5
BullishZoneColor Color of bullish zones Lime
BearishZoneColor Color of bearish zones Red
ShowArrows Display arrows on breakout True
ShowAlerts Display alert once per zone True

Why Choose PipsZenith SM-MZ

  • Designed for MT4, fully compatible and optimized for speed.

  • Branded and professional, ready for serious trading setups.

  • Based on real Smart Money concepts, making it highly effective for professional strategies.

  • Alerts and zones are non-intrusive, letting you focus on trading.

Visual Example

  • Green rectangles = bullish momentum zones

  • Red rectangles = bearish momentum zones

  • Optional arrows for breakout direction


