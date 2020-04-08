Smart Momentum Zones
- Indicateurs
- Hozeifa M Haji
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Brand: PipsZenith
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Type: Momentum / Smart Money / Swing Zone Indicator
Version: 1.0
Overview
Unlock the secrets of the market with PipsZenith SM-MZ, a revolutionary momentum-based indicator inspired by Smart Money and liquidity concepts. SM-MZ detects areas where momentum accelerates near swing highs and lows—highlighting potential explosive price zones before big market moves. Perfect for traders looking to anticipate breakouts, reversals, and liquidity grabs in a way that aligns with professional Smart Money Techniques (SMT/ICT).
Key Features
1. Smart Money Swing Zone Detection
-
Automatically identifies swing highs and lows over a user-defined period.
-
Highlights potential bullish or bearish zones where Smart Money activity may trigger price moves.
2. Momentum Acceleration Analysis
-
Measures momentum over a custom period to detect areas of acceleration.
-
Zones appear only when momentum exceeds the user-defined threshold, ensuring only the strongest setups are highlighted.
3. Visual Zone Highlighting
-
Bullish zones: green rectangles around swing lows.
-
Bearish zones: red rectangles around swing highs.
-
Customizable colors and sizes to match your chart style.
4. Optional Arrows
-
Add arrows to mark the direction of the momentum breakout.
-
Makes setups easy to spot at a glance.
5. Non-Annoying Alerts
-
Alerts trigger once per zone to prevent spamming.
-
Notifies you when a momentum zone is detected, keeping you informed without distraction.
6. Fully Customizable
-
Swing detection period ( SwingBars )
-
Momentum calculation period ( MomentumPeriod )
-
Momentum acceleration threshold ( MomentumThreshold )
-
Zone colors (Bullish/Bearish)
-
Arrows on/off, Alerts on/off
How It Works
-
The indicator scans the chart for swing highs and lows.
-
It calculates the momentum for each swing area.
-
When momentum exceeds the set threshold near a swing, the indicator highlights a potential explosive zone.
-
Optional arrows show direction of likely breakout, and alerts notify you once per event.
This method gives you a head start over retail traders by showing where liquidity grabs or Smart Money stops hunts are likely to happen.
Who Can Benefit
-
Day Traders: Quickly identify potential reversal and breakout zones.
-
Swing Traders: Spot optimal entry/exit areas based on momentum acceleration.
-
ICT/Smart Money Traders: Integrate with LGZ zones for a full Smart Money workflow.
Benefits
-
Saves time by highlighting key zones automatically.
-
Helps you trade with the Smart Money, not against it.
-
Provides early warnings before strong price moves.
-
Easy to use and fully adjustable for any trading style.
Inputs / Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|SwingBars
|Number of bars to define a swing high/low
|5
|MomentumPeriod
|Period used to calculate momentum
|5
|MomentumThreshold
|Multiplier to define momentum acceleration
|1.5
|BullishZoneColor
|Color of bullish zones
|Lime
|BearishZoneColor
|Color of bearish zones
|Red
|ShowArrows
|Display arrows on breakout
|True
|ShowAlerts
|Display alert once per zone
|True
Why Choose PipsZenith SM-MZ
-
Designed for MT4, fully compatible and optimized for speed.
-
Branded and professional, ready for serious trading setups.
-
Based on real Smart Money concepts, making it highly effective for professional strategies.
-
Alerts and zones are non-intrusive, letting you focus on trading.
Visual Example
-
Green rectangles = bullish momentum zones
-
Red rectangles = bearish momentum zones
-
Optional arrows for breakout direction