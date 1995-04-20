Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4

The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift.

By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentiment. Traders can use these signals to spot breakout opportunities and confirm trades with other tools.

This indicator is highly customizable, allowing traders to adjust settings to fit their strategy. It is suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Since it is not pre-optimized, traders have the flexibility to refine it based on market conditions.

For support or further customization, direct messaging is available. Additional expert advisors and indicators can be found on the MQL5 profile.



