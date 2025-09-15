PipsZenith Momentum Box
Indicator Name:
PipsZenith Momentum Box
Version:
1.0
Platform:
MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – ATR-based momentum detection
Product Overview:
The PipsZenith Momentum Box is a professional ATR-based momentum indicator designed to detect high-probability price moves in real time. It identifies strong momentum candles, highlights them visually with dynamic boxes, and projects potential Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to give traders a clear roadmap for entry and exit.
Whether you trade forex, commodities, or indices, this indicator gives you a visual, actionable edge by instantly showing where the price could go next.
How It Works:
-
Momentum Detection:
-
The indicator uses the Average True Range (ATR) to measure volatility.
-
A candle is marked as a momentum candle if its body exceeds a user-defined multiple of ATR.
-
-
Visual Momentum Box:
-
Draws a rectangle around the detected momentum candle.
-
Bullish momentum → Blue/Green box
-
Bearish momentum → Red/Orange box
-
Box extends forward for a defined number of bars to project possible continuation.
-
-
TP and SL Projection:
-
Calculates multiple Take Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) based on box size.
-
Draws a Stop Loss line on the opposite side of the box.
-
Gives a clear risk-reward visualization.
-
-
Alerts (Controlled / Non-Flooding):
-
Alert when a new momentum candle is detected.
-
Optional alerts for TP/SL hits (each alert triggers only once).
-
Perfect for manual trading without overloading you with repeated messages.
-
Key Features:
-
ATR-based momentum detection (robust and simple)
-
Dynamic boxes drawn around momentum candles
-
Multi-level TP lines: customizable multipliers for partial or full exits
-
SL line: visualized opposite the box
-
Controlled alerts: no flooding
-
Customizable colors for bullish/bearish boxes, TP/SL lines
-
Lightweight & non-repainting: works on multiple timeframes
User Inputs:
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|ATR_Period
|14
|ATR calculation period for momentum detection
|ATR_Multiplier
|2.0
|Candle body must exceed ATR_Multiplier × ATR to trigger a momentum signal
|Box_Forward_Bars
|20
|Number of bars to extend the box forward
|TP1_Mult
|1.0
|TP1 = box size × TP1_Mult
|TP2_Mult
|1.5
|TP2 = box size × TP2_Mult
|TP3_Mult
|2.0
|TP3 = box size × TP3_Mult
|Alerts_On_Detection
|true
|Alert when a new momentum candle is detected
|Alerts_On_TP_SL
|false
|Alert when TP or SL is hit
|Max_History_Bars
|500
|Maximum number of historical bars to scan
|Bullish_Color
|Blue
|Color for bullish momentum box
|Bearish_Color
|Red
|Color for bearish momentum box
|TP_Color
|Lime
|Color for Take Profit lines
|SL_Color
|Red
|Color for Stop Loss line
How to Use:
-
Attach the PipsZenith Momentum Box to any chart.
-
Adjust ATR period and multiplier according to the volatility of the instrument.
-
Watch for colored boxes around strong momentum candles.
-
Use the projected TP and SL levels to guide entries and exits.
-
Enable alerts for live notifications (optional).
Trading Tips:
-
Works best on timeframes M5 to H1 for intraday trading.
-
Combine with trend filters or support/resistance for higher-probability trades.
-
Adjust TP multipliers to match your risk-reward strategy.
Why Traders Love It:
-
Simple visual signals for momentum moves
-
Non-repainting and reliable alerts
-
Helps improve risk-reward decisions
-
Compatible with multiple instruments (forex, crypto, indices)
Package Includes:
-
PipsZenith Momentum Box.mq4 – fully coded MT4 indicator
-
Full documentation with inputs, colors, and alert descriptions
-
Branding: PipsZenith logo & label on chart objects