PipsZenith SM Swing

📌 PipsZenith Smart Money Swing (SMC) Indicator v1.0

🚀 Bring Institutional Trading Power to Your MT4 Charts

The PipsZenith Smart Money Swing (SMC) Indicator is a cutting-edge trading tool designed for professional traders who want to trade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) directly in MetaTrader 4.
It combines market structure analysis, order block detection, liquidity mapping, and imbalance zones into a single, powerful and fully customizable indicator.

This is not just another repainting arrow tool — this is a true institutional-style framework for traders who want accuracy, clarity, and confidence in their trading decisions.

✨ Key Features

Market Structure Detection

  • Automatic detection of swing highs/lows, BOS (Break of Structure), and CHoCH (Change of Character).

  • Non-repainting structure mapping for reliable signals.

Order Block (OB) Zones

  • Detects both bullish and bearish order blocks in real-time.

  • Drawn as customizable zones with optional alerts when price revisits them.

Liquidity Pools

  • Highlights equal highs/lows where liquidity is resting.

  • Helps identify stop hunts and sweep opportunities.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

  • Marks imbalance zones where price is likely to retrace.

  • Fully customizable colors, styles, and display options.

Non-Repainting Swing Signals

  • Arrows on chart when a valid SMC trade setup occurs (OB + BOS confluence).

  • Works in real-time with no back-painting.

Professional Alerts (No Annoying Popups 🚫)

  • Choose between pop-up, sound, email, or push notifications.

  • All alerts are user-controlled and can be disabled with a single click.

Full Customization

  • Change colors, zone transparencies, swing sensitivity, and alert types.

  • Adaptable to any trading style: scalping, day trading, or swing trading.

🧠 Why Smart Money Concepts?

Most retail indicators lag and confuse traders. Smart Money Concepts (SMC) are the same methods used by institutional traders:

  • Market structure → defines direction.

  • Order blocks → show where big players enter.

  • Liquidity zones → reveal stop hunts.

  • Imbalances → act as magnets for price.

The PipsZenith SMC Indicator puts all these concepts together, saving you hours of manual charting and giving you a clean, professional trading edge.

⚙️ Inputs & Customization

  • Swing Period → adjust sensitivity of highs/lows.

  • Order Block Display → on/off, color, transparency.

  • Liquidity Zones → enable/disable, thickness, color.

  • Fair Value Gaps → enable/disable, styling options.

  • Alerts → enable/disable, choose type (popup, push, sound, email).

  • Max Lookback Bars → optimize performance for your PC.

Everything is fully customizable to your preferences.

📊 Best Use Cases

  • Swing Trading on H1–H4

  • Intraday setups on M15–M30

  • Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto

🎯 Why Choose PipsZenith SMC?

✔️ Non-repainting, reliable signals
✔️ No clutter, no confusion — clean professional charts
✔️ Designed with traders in mind: customizable & intuitive
✔️ Institutional trading framework simplified for MT4
✔️ Created by PipsZenith brand — trusted for premium tools

🔔 Important

  • This is an indicator, not an EA. It does not place trades automatically.

  • Works best with proper risk management and trading plan.

  • Supports all MT4 brokers, symbols, and account types.

🚀 Take Your Trading to the Next Level

The PipsZenith Smart Money Swing Indicator is your edge in today’s market.
No more guessing, no more repainting tools — just clear institutional levels and signals.

👉 Add it to your chart today and trade with the confidence of Smart Money!

Brand: PipsZenith
📌 Version: 1.0
📌 Platform: MetaTrader 4
📌 Category: Indicators → Smart Money Concepts


Altri dall'autore
Smart Momentum Zones
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Smart Money Momentum Zones (SM-MZ) v1.0 Brand: PipsZenith Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Type: Momentum / Smart Money / Swing Zone Indicator Version: 1.0 Overview Unlock the secrets of the market with PipsZenith SM-MZ , a revolutionary momentum-based indicator inspired by Smart Money and liquidity concepts . SM-MZ detects areas where momentum accelerates near swing highs and lows—highlighting potential explosive price zones before big market moves. Perfect for traders looking to anticip
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant Overview The PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant is a clean, professional MT4 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or range (sideways). It removes guesswork and prevents false trades in choppy conditions by combining Moving Average slope and ADX strength filters, while also offering Heiken Ashi confirmation for smoother trading decisions. This tool is lightweight, intuitive, and built with contr
FREE
Advanced Volume Indicator
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
What is this Indicator? The   Volume Power Meter   is a lightweight MT4 indicator that measures the   strength of trading volume   and converts it into an easy-to-read   rating between 1/10 and 10/10 . Instead of showing complex histograms or volume bars, it gives traders a   simple numeric score   in one corner of the chart: 1/10 = Very weak volume 5/10 = Average volume 10/10 = Extremely high volume This helps traders quickly judge   market participation and momentum   without cluttering th
Multi function Indicator
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith – Spread, Time, Session & Candle Timer Indicator (v3.2) Description: Stay one step ahead in Forex trading with PipsZenith , the ultimate on-chart tool that gives you everything you need at a glance. Designed for precision traders, this indicator displays: Real-time Spread – Know the exact cost of your trades instantly. Server Time – Always stay synchronized with broker time. Day & Weekday Info – Track your trading week effortlessly. Active Trading Session – Instantly identify Tokyo,
Multi Line Alert with Buffer and Push notification
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
Multi-Line Alert with Buffer & Push Notifications (MT4 Indicator) Originally shared as a free community tool , this upgraded version is now available on the MQL Market for traders who want professional-grade alerts without sitting in front of the screen all day. With this indicator, simply place horizontal lines on your chart — the indicator will automatically track them, highlight your chosen buffer zone, and notify you the moment price approaches your level. Whether you’re trading support/r
PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator – Product Description Overview The PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to identify high-probability breakout zones based on volatility and recent price action . With clear visual signals, adjustable display, and safe alerts, this indicator helps you stay ahead of market moves , maximize trading opportunities, and trade with confidence. Key Features Breakout Levels Based on Volatility Automatica
PipsZenith Currency Strength Matrix
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith — Currency Strength Matrix & Volatility The PipsZenith Currency Strength Matrix & Volatility Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to transform the way you trade. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator gives you clear and actionable insights into which currencies are strong, which are weak, and where the best trading opportunities are. With this tool, you’ll always know what to trade and in which direction , so you can make smarter, faster,
PipsZenith Momentum Box
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Momentum Box – Complete Details Indicator Name: PipsZenith Momentum Box Version: 1.0 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – ATR-based momentum detection Product Overview: The PipsZenith Momentum Box is a professional ATR-based momentum indicator designed to detect high-probability price moves in real time. It identifies strong momentum candles, highlights them visually with dynamic boxes, and projects potential Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to give traders a clear roadmap for
